Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones Headline 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame Class

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the results of the inductees for the Class of 2026 on Tuesday evening. Two MLB legends, Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones, were named as this year’s inductees.

Beltrán and Jones will have their induction ceremony on July 26 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

The players needed at least 75% of the votes on the BBWAA ballot. Beltrán received 84.2% of approval in his fourth time on the ballot, and Jones received 78.4% of approval on his ninth time on the ballot.

Beltrán started his 20-year MLB career with the Royals in 1999, when he won the AL Rookie of the Year award. He went on to win the NL pennant with the Cardinals in 2013. He then won the 2017 World Series title with the Astros, which was his final MLB season as a player. In his career, Beltrán earned nine All-Star bids, three Gold Glove awards and two Silver Slugger awards.

Beltrán’s finished stats put his name alongside some of the sport’s greats. He is one of five players in history to have at least 500 doubles (565), 400 home runs (435) and 300 steals (312)—the other players to accomplish this were Willie Mays, Andre Dawson, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez. Additionally, Beltrán posted a .300 average and hit at least 10 homers and 10 steals in his postseason career—the only other player to hit these marks was Derek Jeter.

Jones began his 17-year career with the Braves in 1996. He spent 12 years in Atlanta, and his No. 25 jersey was later retired in the team’s Hall of Fame. The 2005 season was notably Jones’s best as he won the NL Hank Aaron Award, was the NL home run leader (51) and NL RBI leader (128). He earned his sole Silver Slugger award that year, too.

Jones captured 10 Gold Glove awards in his career, which places him tied for third among outfielders in MLB history. The two leaders of this category are Roberto Clemente and Willie Mays at 12.

