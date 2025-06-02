Jack Endries Eager to Chase National Championship Dreams at Texas
Jack Endries, who left Cal this spring to play football at Texas, was a bit hesitant about doing this interview.
“It’s hard to say anything because no matter what I say there’s going to be some people who take it as a dig,” Endries said. “And I hope they don’t, 'cause I love Cal."
The redshirt junior tight end repeated that sentiment several times during our 15-minute conversation. “It’s the most difficult decision I’ve ever made,” Endries said.
And, despite what fans may immediately assume, he says this was not primarily about money. At least not in the short term.
College players can legally be paid these days, and while Texas offered Endries more than he would have earned by staying at Berkeley, he stressed, “It wasn’t that much more than Cal.”
Instead, his two primary reasons for making the change were the chance to play for a program that reached the national semifinals last season and for the spotlight that comes with that to perhaps shine on his NFL prospects.
“I think at the end of the day I wanted to, honestly, go and try to win a national championship somewhere,” Endries said.
A native of Danville in the East Bay, Endries came to Cal in the fall of 2022 as a preferred walk-on, uncertain what his football future might be. He took advantage of the opportunity to study hard and in three years completed an economics degree.
At the same time, he emerged as a valuable weapon in the Cal offense, catching 91 passes for 1,030 yards and four touchdowns the past two seasons. In 2024, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder became the first tight end to lead Cal in receptions since 1982.
And while the Bears played in a bowl game each of the past two seasons, their record in Endries’ three seasons was 16-22, without a whiff of qualifying for the College Football Playoff.
The Longhorns are projected as one of the top contenders to win it all next fall. Stewart Mandel, national college football writer for The Athletic, released his post-spring transfer portal national rankings recently, and he has Texas at the top.
Here’s what Mandel wrote:
“Despite losing 12 draft picks, Texas looks like the closest thing to a complete team. Everyone knows about (quarterback Arch) Manning, but the ’Horns should again be teeming with skill talent and strong in the trenches. (Wide receiver Emmett) Mosley and Endries become immediate targets for Manning.”
Endries said he embraced Cal’s offensive approach under new coordinator Bryan Harsin during spring practice. “I loved his scheme,” Endries said. “There was no question I was going to get the ball at Cal.”
He feels equally confident about his role in the Longhorns offense, where head coach Steve Sarkisian calls the plays. “Obviously, I’ve watched a lot of film on Texas and studied the playbook,” he said. “I really like it a lot. It’s very tight end-friendly.”
Endries is just getting to know third-year sophomore quarterback Manning, the highly touted nephew of former NFL stars Peyton and Eli.
“He’s an accurate guy. He’s a good leader. A very personable guy,” Endries said. “Unlike Peyton and Eli, he’s pretty fast. He beat me in a race.”
Endries was roommates with former Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana after the 2024 regular season. And he played spring ball at Berkeley with freshman quarterback Jeron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who is competing with Ohio State Devin Brown for the Bears’ No. 1 QB assignment.
“I think Jaron’s got a pretty bright future,” Endries said. “Maybe I’ll play with three first-round picks at quarterback in my life.”
Endries has two seasons of eligibility remaining, but is hoping just one year at Texas prepares him for the next level. He does not plan to pursue a Masters degree at Austin, but rather merely take classes to maintain his eligibility.
“I got my degree. There’s always going to be an opportunity for a masters somewhere,” Endries said. “Right now, the opportunity’s football. That’s why I came here.”
Endries said he sees a lot of similarities in his previous and new programs, but one big difference.
“It’s really interesting to see how the city takes to football here. It’s their only thing in the area — the university,” he said. “In the Bay, it’s the Niners, the Warriors, all that. But here’s it’s only the Longhorns.”
The whole city recognizes young Arch Manning; Endries not so much. Not yet, anyway. “I’m pretty much Joe Average.”
Endries departs Berkeley with more than diploma. He loved his teammates, coaches and Cal’s fans, even if there aren’t quite as many of those as there are at Texas, which for the fourth straight year has sold out its season tickets for Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium with its capacity of 100,119.
As recently as the end of last season Endries said he barely harbored a thought of transferring.
“It’s definitely crazy. I never pictured myself playing here,” he said. “Regardless of Texas, but competing for a national championship, it’s good to know that I can play and start for a team like this.”
Even so, Endries has connections to the Golden Bears he says will never be severed.
“I definitely still feel myself identifying with Cal, rooting for Cal,” said Endries, who anticipates participating in graduation ceremonies at Berkeley next spring. “Who knows . . . if I ever make it to Monday Night Football, I think I would definitely say I played for Cal.”
