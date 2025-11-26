SMU Beat Writer Answers 5 Questions About Cal’s Next Opponent
Each week we ask someone who covers Cal’s next football opponent to answer five questions about that opponent.
This week we enlisted Dean Ralsky, who covers SMU at On the Pony Express, to answer five questions about the 21sth-ranked Mustangs, who play Cal (6-5) in Berkeley on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. If SMU beats Cal it earns a berth in the ACC championship game.
We provide excerpts from each of Ralsky’s answers, but you should view the entire video to get his full answer:
Question No. 1: What makes SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings so good?
“I think it’s his unpredictability. Now, if you had asked me last year I would say it’s his ability to throw the ball and run the ball. But he hurt his ankle in Week 2 against Baylor in that double-overtime game, and he has not been able to run the ball since. He’s been able to play through the pain but he’s lost that dynamic ability to escape the pocket and run outside the pocket. So this year he’s really developed as a passer.”
Ralsky notes that Jennings’ turnovers have decreased over the course of this season.
“So right now I think it’s his maturity is what’s really standing out in terms of getting the ball out quick, not always looking for the home run, taking what the defense is giving him.”
Last year it was his dual-threat nature, now it’s his maturity as a quarterback.
Question No. 2: Coach Rhett Lashlee signed a big contract extension in October. What’s your understanding of how much it’s worth and whether Lashlee is worth it?
“When the news broke, it was reported that he was inside the top-10 of the highest-paid coaches in the country. Now, he actually said in the press conference later that week that he’s not necessarily sure if that’s true. I’d guess it’s maybe a little shy of that -- $8 or $9 million.”
“In terms of whether SMU believes he’s worth it – absolutely. I think he’s a great fit at SMU. Of course, he’s winning games, hopefully over 30 games by the end of this season in the last three years. So it’s got that winning culture, and he’s also brought in players from Dallas. He knows how to recruit SMU. He knows how to sell SMU.”
Question No. 3: Are you surprised that SMU has done so well in its first two seasons in the ACC after being in the American Conference?
“I think the obvious answer is yes. I don’t think many people expected SMU to be a game away from making their second straight ACC championship [game] in two years. There was certainly a secret confidence in Year One that maybe they could do better than some of these other teams that made the jump up from the G5 to the P4, and have a winning record and make a good bowl game.
"But you have to remember last year SMU went on the road Week Zero at Nevada, and for a while there it looked like they might lose that game, had a cupcake win, and then lost to BYU at home. So three games in you’re sort of thinking, is it going to go well, there were some question marks all over the field, and then they went on and won nine straight games.
“Now people will talk about maybe the easy schedule they had last year, but it’s been much tougher this year, and again they're going into the final week controlling their own destiny.
“So to answer your question, yes, it’s been a big surprise, but again a lot of that comes back to Coach Lashlee.. . . He was able to retain his entire staff from last year, and that continuity has really helped the Mustangs pick up where they left off last year.”
Question No. 4: Why has SMU improved so much over the course of this season?
“First thing that comes to mind that a lot of SMU people are talking about right now is ‘finish’
Finishing every play, finishing every game, finishing every season.
“Rhett Lashlee is now 14-1 in the month of November as the head coach at SMU, just a huge testament to finishing off seasons well.”
Ralsky says it takes time for transfers to fit in, and it takes time to build a culture.
“And you really saw that against Louisville this past week, if you watched their little mini-movie The Media Teammates, they are having fun”
Question No. 5: Could you name top two or three SMU players on offense and defense and what makes them special?
Ralsky mentioned the following players:
---Wide receiver Jordan Hudson, who dislocated his shoulder on the first play from scrimmage in SMU’s first game this season. He’s back now, close to 100%. “And he’s dominating.”
---Running back TJ Harden, a transfer from UCLA. He arrived late to SMU in August, but has played well from the start of the season. “A few weeks ago it looked like maybe he was banged up and wasn’t as fresh as he used to be, but the Mustangs had a bye week ahead of Louisville, and that has allowed him to recharge and he looked like himself again.”
---Safety Ahmaad Moses. “Even when this defense has not been at its best, he has been. . . He does everything for this defense. That’s your main man.”
--- Two edges in Cam Robertson and Isaiah Smith. “Smith is a sack away from breaking the SMU alltime record.” Robertson was hurt earlier but also benefited from the bye week. “This defense is as healthy as it’s been all year.”
