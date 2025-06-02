De La Salle Defensive Tackle Nemyah Telona Commits to Cal for 2026
Cal picked up a football commitment from a Bay Area player on Sunday night as Nemyah Telona, a three-star defensive tackle at De La Salle High School in Concord, California, announced on social media that he has committed to the Golden Bears for the class of 2026.
Telona becomes the third player to commit to Cal's 2026 class on Sunday, joining offensive tackle Elisha Faamatuauinu and running back Victor Santino. Cal now has nine commitments from high school players in the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Telona chose Cal over offers from Oregon, Auburn, Arizona State, Arizona, Minnesota and San Diego State.
According to Max Preps, Telona recorded 38 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and three sacks, for De La Salle last season as a junior. De La Salle is one of the top high school programs in the country, and players coming out of there usually have a good understanding of the fundamentals and how to play the game.
Cal's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked as the 32nd-best class in the country by Rivals. (On3 and 247 Sports have not yet included all nine Cal commitments in their team rankings.)
Here is the scouting report on Telona from 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins:
Telona is a true interior defensive lineman who could play tackle or as a traditional nose in a 3-4 type scheme. He’s a two-way lineman who also starts as an offensive guard and is good enough to play the position at the college level as well but most schools like him on the defensive side of the ball. At 6-3, 285 pounds, he’s a powerful kid who can get a push up the field, even against a double team and has knock back ability against an opposing guard/center. He gets off the ball really well, has heavy hands and does a really nice job disengaging from an opposing blocker and making a play. He’s mostly a straight line guy right now and will need to continue to improve his lateral mobility but we really like the motor and he’s able to make plays outside his area. He’s easily among the region’s top defensive line prospects and has all the physical tools to develop in to an NFL player down the road.
