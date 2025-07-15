Jared Goff Shines in Netflix Documentary Series 'Quarterback'
Let’s start by saying former Cal star Jaden Goff offers an engrossing look at his 2024 NFL season in the second season of “Quarterback,” a seven-episode Netflix series that follows Goff, Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins through the highs and lows of one season.
But, truth be told, you have to wade through the first six episodes and three-quarters of the last episode to get to what we really wanted to see and hear – Goff’s reaction to his disappointing showing in the Lions’ surprising loss to the Washington Commanders in Detroit’s opening playoff game.
There are three notable moments along the way in this series, which became available to viewers earlier this month.
---The start of the fourth episode, when Goff, Burrow and Cousins are shown taking ferocious, bone-crushing hits, tends to reduce the sentiment that NFL quarterbacks are grossly overpaid.
---The three-minute segment at the start of the third episode, which shows the series of complicated observations and computations a quarterback must make in a matter of 20 seconds or so between when the play is called and the ball is snapped, provides another layer of understanding of the position to the casual fan.
---Throughout the series, you become aware of the numerous f-bombs dropped by Goff on the field, and although you are well aware that kind of language is commonplace in sports, it still is a bit jarring coming from the mouth of someone with such an angelic face.
OK, so we get through all the informative, candid and entertaining elements of Goff’s 2024 regular season, which includes proof that Goff can perform well in cold weather, something that came into question at Cal and early in Goff's pro career.
That portion ends with the Lions’ holding the best record in the NFC at 15-2, suggesting Detroit, which has a first-round bye and will play all NFC playoff games at home, might be in the Super Bowl for the first time ever.
And after Burrow’s and Cousins’ 2024 seasons are wrapped up in episode seven, the cameras turn to the Lions’ playoff game against the Commanders.
The Lions and Goff flop.
Goff turns the ball over four times – three interceptions and a lost fumble – in one of the worst games of his career in the Lions’ 45-31 loss to Washington on Detroit’s home field.
Sports writers know that the best stories are often about the disappointed losers and the anguish involved. So how would Goff react? That was what this series would reveal – hopefully.
A segment of Goff’s postgame press conference was shown, in which Goff says, “Had I played better do we win? Possibly. And that’s the part that will eat me alive for all the offseason.”
Honest and direct. But this is in front of a room full of media members, and Goff knows the measured approach he must take with the cameras rolling and writers taking notes. He’s a veteran pro afterall.
You wish the Netflix cameras and microphones had caught Goff at a private site later that night or the next morning so he could passionately reveal the agony of the moment. But instead Netflix documents Goffs words well after the season, after he had time to process the season and the disappointing performance, putting an objective perspective to the whole thing, noting he is still thinking about what he could have done better.
Instead the raw and powerful emotion of the moment is displayed by Goff’s wife, Christen, who had trouble dealing with the unexpected result as she watches the final moments crying with her head in her hands.
That’s what sports documentaries are all about.
Oh, by the way, “Quarterback” ends by showing Jared and Christen in the hospital as they see the sonogram of their expected child.
It’s a girl.
Romy Goff was born this week:
Recent articles:
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 8 -- Marshawn Lynch
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 9 - Jeff Kent
Ex-Cal star Jaylon Tyson has a productive day in NBA summer league
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 10 - Chuck Muncie
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 11 -- Joe Kapp