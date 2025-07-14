Jaylon Tyson Has Amazing 9-minute Scoring Spree in Summer League
Former Cal star Jaylon Tyson filled up the stat sheet again for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 92-72 NBA Summer League victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.
He finished with 21 points (on 8-for-17 shooting, including 2-for-7 on three-pointers) to go along with six rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes of court time as he works to earn more playing time in his second NBA season in 2025-26
Two particular Tyson achievements on Sunday showed the progress he’s made.
The first is he fact that he committed just turnovers as one of the Cavs’ primary ballhandlers. He committed four turnovers in the Cavs’ first Summer League game and six in their second, and Cavs coaches have said cutting down on turnovers should be one of Tyson’s main objectives during the summer.
The second -- and more impressive -- achievement was his scoring spree midway through the game. It appeared Tyson might not put up big scoring numbers in Sunday’s game when he had just two points with four minutes left in the first half. But he then scored seven points over the final four minutes of the half and 10 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, adding up to 17 points in a nine-minute span.
And he scored in a variety of ways.
TV commentator Channing Frye said during the game Tyson reminded him of an old-school player who is not particularly fast but finds a way to get to the rim.
After playing in just 47 games and averaging only 9.6 minutes and 3.2 points in the games he did play as a rookie, Tyson wants to become part of the Cavs’ rotation this coming season after being their first-round pick in the 2024 draft.
Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson has been talking up Tyson for his work ethic and determination.
“He’s like a 10-year vet,” Atkinson said during Cleveland’s previous summer game. “He gets all the things we need him to do to get better. He’s desperate.”
Atkinson pointed out the loss to Isaac Okoro, traded to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball, might open the door for more playing time for Tyson.
”We need him,” Atkinson said of Tyson.
In the Cavs’ three Summer League games, Tyson is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 turnovers, while shooting 40.4% from the field overall and 34.8% on three-pointers.
He is getting a lot of playing time in the summer league, averaging nearly 30 minutes a game, as the Cavaliers are trying to give him as much court time as possible to push his progress.
