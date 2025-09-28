Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Looks Less Like a Freshman by the Day
Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had played well in Cal’s previous three victories, twice winning ACC Rookie of the Week honors and earning praise from friends and foes alike.
But until Saturday, he never faced this scenario as a college quarterback: A late-game drive in a three-point game on the road.
“We’ve seen him so much now, we’re not all that surprised,” Coach Justin Wilcox said after Sagapolutele directed an 88-yard drive, punctuated by his 51-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Mason Mini with 1:30 left in Cal’s 28-24 victory at Boston College.
“Is it unique to have a freshman with that poise and be able to make the throws?” Wilcox asked. “Yeah, it is. He’s just going to get better and better.”
Cal fans can only hope that’s case.
Coming off a less-than-sparking performance in Cal’s 34-0 loss at San Diego State, Sagapolutele was intercepted on his first pass attempt Saturday. That helped to fuel the Eagles’ 14-0 burst out of the gate.
But he completed his next 10 pass attempts and led he way as the Bears methodically rallied to tie the game.
Cal was stubborn about trying to generate a ground game after struggling to run the ball most of the young season, and because it would provide a counter-balance to what Sagapolutele does in the passing game.
Kendrick Raphael rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown and LJ Johnson also scored a rushing TD. For sure, the run game remains a work in progress after the Bears twice came up short on fourth-and-1 plays.
Linebacker Luke Ferrelli ultimately saved the day by intercepting Dylan Lonergan in the end zone with 15 seconds left.
But it was Sagapolutele who led the Bears on touchdown drives of 75 and 84 yards that knotted the score at 14-14 late in the second quarter.
“We were chilling. We weren’t freaking out at all,” Mini said of the 14-point deficit. “Jaron’s always calm out there. I love it.”
The Bears got it done in part because of the confidence they have in their 19-year-old quarterback.
“The team needed me, especially after throwing that first pick. I had to make sure everyone was still rolling, had to get the guys rolling,” Sagapolutele said. “That’s what we did. We scored and then we scored again.”
And when BC took a 24-21 lead, it was Sagapolutele who kept his cool and got the Bears where they needed to go. He says he gets his calm from his religious faith and his confidence from teammates.
The Bears got help from the Eagles, who committed a pass interference penalty — their fourth of the afternoon — to get a first down at their own 49-yard line.
Sagapolutele threw incomplete on first down then was pressured on second down.
“We had a play (called) . . . I’m not going to say what it was,” he said of the plan that went sideways. “I had a little crease — I was thinking about running it. I pump-faked to Jacob (De Jesus) but Mason was over the top. I gave him a chance and Mason did the rest.
“I had to improvise and I’m glad my teammates trusted in me to make that throw.”
Sagapolutele finished 22 of 34 for 254 yards with the two TDs and the long-forgotten interception.
“Jaron is a real leader,” Ferrelli said. “He’s going to step up and make those plays when it’s really needed in the moment. I’m just super proud of him.”
The work is just beginning, Sagapolutele said.
“I think this team can be as great as we want to be,” he said. “It starts now, focusing on our next opponent.”
That will be Duke (3-2, 2-0), which visits Memorial Stadium next Saturday night.
