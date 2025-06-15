Cal Gets a Second Sunday Commitment: DL Kingston Schirmer
Kingston "Lucky" Schirmer, a defensive lineman who attends football powerhouse Centennial High School in Corona, California, announced on social media on Sunday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.
Schirmer is the second player to commit to Cal on Sunday, joining offensive tackle Esaiah Wong.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Schirmer is a three-star prospect who chose Cal over offers from Washington, Arizona State, UNLV and Washington State, among others.
Schirmer played his junior season at Damien High School in LaVerne, California, before transferring to Centennial for his senior season. As a junior, Schirmer recorded 20 tackles and one tackle for loss , according to MaxPreps. On offense, he had four carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.
Schirmer becomes the 18th player to commit to Cal in the class of 2026.
With the addition of Schirmer, Rivals ranks Cal’s 2026 class as the 14th-best recruiting class in the nation at this early stage. The 247 Sports site ranks Cal’s class No. 16 in the country, while On3 puts the Golden Bears at No. 32 although On3 has not added Schirmer to its Cal list yet.
Schirmer is 12th player to commit to Cal in the past three weeks, joining Wong, tight end Luca Wolf, wide receiver EJ Morgan, defensive lineman Frank Fanua, offensive lineman Koloi Keli, tight end Taimane Purcell, quarterback Brady Palmer, offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star running back Victor Santino, defensive tackle Nemyah Telona and offensive lineman Elisha Faamatuainu.
Recent articles:
Happy Fathers' Day to former Cal athletes with children
Collin Morikawa falls out of contention heading into the final round at the U.S. Open
Top 50 Cal Pros: No.39 -- Deltha O'Neal
Top 50 Cal pros: No. 40 -- Matt Hazeltine
A review of spring transfers in and out of Cal 's football program