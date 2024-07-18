Keenan Allen Not Ranked Among Top 18 Wide Receivers
Former Cal star Keenan Allen had 106 receptions last season and averaged 8.31 catches per game, the highest average in the NFL in 2023. Allen averaged 96.5 receiving yards per game in 2023, fourth-best in the league. Allen was named to the Pro Bowl for the sixth time in the past seven seasons in 2023, with the lone absence being in 2022 when he missed seven games with an injury. Allen had 18 catches in a game against the Vikings in 2023, and that was three more than any other receiver had in a game last season.
It sounds like the resume of someone who should be considered one of the best wide receivers in football.
Apparently NFL folks disagree.
ESPN’s survey of NFL executives, coaches and scouts does not rank Allen among the top 10 NFL receivers for 2024. OK, that’s a mistake, but it can be rationalized. But then, ESPN listed eight other wide receivers as being honorable mention selections based on the votes received, and Allen was not included in that group either. In other words, the league’s executives, coaches and scouts did not think Allen was among the top 18 NFL wide receivers for 2024.
What exactly are they considering? Certainly not the statistics. Allen’s age? Well, maybe, because he is 32, older than those ranked ahead of him. But 2023 was Allen’s best season of his 11-year NFL career, so he’s showing no signs that he is on a decline.
Maybe the fact that Allen is now with the Chicago Bears, who don’t have an established elite quarterback, has led NFL people to limit their expectations for Allen in 2024. But if rookie Caleb Williams is as good in his first season as many expect, Allen figures to benefit as the team’s No. 1 target. Or will he be Williams’ top target? The NFL folks rank a current Bears receiver, DJ Moore, ahead of Allen. So will Allen be a secondary target with the Bears?
So how did ESPN's survey executives, coaches and scouts rank the wide receivers?
1. Justin Jefferson, Vikings
2. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
3. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
4. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
5. Davante Adams, Raiders
6. A.J. Brown, Eagles
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
8. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
9. Stefon Diggs, Texans
10. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
And who are the eight wide receivers who received honorable mention”
Cooper Kupp, Rams
Deebo Samuel Sr., 49ers
Garrett Wilson, Jets
Jaylen Waddle, Jets
DeVonta Smith, Eagles
Nico Collins, Texans
Amari Coooper, Browns
DJ Moore, Bears
Hard to believe a spot for Allen can’t be found somewhere in that crowd of 18 receivers.
