Luther Burden Injury Update: Bears Get Promising News on Rookie Wide Receiver
Lost in the sauce of Sunday night’s thriller in San Francisco—a 42–38 49ers victory over the Bears— was Chicago wide receiver Luther Burden leaving the game with an injury.
With the Bears' offense on the goal line and trailing by four with just four seconds to go, Caleb Williams tried to make fourth-quarter magic happen once again. He scrambled to his left, to his right, and then backwards before heaving the ball into the end zone—only to see it fall incomplete, sealing a 49ers win. In the process of trying to get open for his quarterback, Burden suffered a quad injury and remained on the turf for several moments as team trainers attended to him.
According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Burden attempted to walk off the field under his own power, but fell to the ground momentarily. He was eventually carted off the field and into the locker room.
Burden was Chicago’s leading receiver on the night, hauling in eight catches for 138 yards and a score. While seeing a young playmaker be carted off the field is never encouraging, the Bears received some promising news regarding Burden on Monday morning.
Luther Burden Injury Update
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Burden suffered a quad injury that is “not thought to be serious.” He added that Burden will undergo additional testing on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
Overall, an encouraging update for an already banged up Bears wide receiver corps.
Chicago will welcome the Lions to Soldier Field in Week 18 to wrap up the 2025 regular season, and a chance to claim the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.