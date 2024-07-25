Marshawn Lynch Grills Gavin Newsom on Presidential Run on Podcast
In the opening moments of their new joint podcast, “Politickin,” Marshawn Lynch immediately hit Gov. Gavin Newsom with a hard-hitting question. And he did in Beast Mode vernacular.
"Hell nah Gavin, why the f*** you ain't runnin' for president?" the former Cal star asked.
Agent Doug Hendrickson, also a partner in the three-man podcast which debuted on Wednesday, tried changing the subject, but Lynch wasn’t giving up.
"Hell nah man, I've been trippin' trying to figure out why my boy Batman (Newsom) ain't running for m***** f****** president, that's what I've been doing, I've been trying to figure out why dawg isn't running for president," Lynch said.
Newsom avoided answering the question but many political experts expect the California governor to consider making a run in 2028.
Not sure we’re gonna see a presidential ticket with Beast Mode as the VP candidate, but their podcast certain shows promise.
The first episode, which can be found at iheartmedia.com, was titled “The Last 48 Hours,” and ran 1 hour, 18 minutes. The podcast is scheduled to run weekly.
Lynch, who is active in community issues in his hometown of Oakland, was represented during his NFL career by Hendrickson, who also has former Golden Bear and veteran New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan as a client.
The debut podcast included Newsom’s first public remarks on Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, along with his reaction to the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
Newsom said he was on his treadmill working out Sunday when he learned that Biden was stepping aside, and that he missed phone calls from the president and vice president Kamala Harris.
He also reiterated his earlier written endorsement of Harris as the presumptive Democratic candidate for president.
The episode also included a pre-recorded segment with Warriors star Draymond Green, who addressed issues including his own mental health struggles and dealing with pressure from the public.
Referencing his own podcast, Green told Newsom, "You get ready my friend. They’re going to come at you. They're going to say you're not running the state, you're not doing your job, we need a new governor, how is he sitting here doing a podcast?!”
"Jesus!" Newsom ressponded. "What are you reading all the clips, man? It's already happening.”