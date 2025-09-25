ESPN: Cal's Hezekiah Masses Among Nation's Transfer Surprises
A number of transfers, such as quarterbacks John Mateer of Oklahoma, Fernando Mendoza of Indiana and Carson Beck of Miami, have had the impact that was expected when their transfers were announced.
However, ESPN took a look at transfers who have had an unexpected influence during the early part of the 2025 season. Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses falls into that category,
ESPN’s story titled “College Football September Transfer Surprises” cites 27 transfers across the county who have made a bigger impact than anticipated in the early part of the season. Masses, a transfer from Florida International, is selected as one of those 27 as he continues the trend of Cal turning out outstanding defensive backs in recent years.
ESPN also noted that Cal’s other cornerback, South Florida transfer Brent “Paco” Austin, is also had a bigger influence than expected
Here is what ESPN said of Masses:
CB: Hezekiah Masses, Cal
Transferred from: Florida International
Cal always does such a good job of mining the transfer portal for under-recruited talent, and Masses looks like its next great get. The two-year starter at FIU has come in and made a big splash right away with three interceptions and an FBS-leading seven pass breakups. Masses picked off a pass in each of his first three games for a Bears defense that is also getting good early returns from South Florida transfer cornerback Bent Austin.
Masses and Austin will face their biggest challenge of the season so far on Saturday when they go against Boston College, which leads the nation in passing yards per game. Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan is among the nation’s leaders in several passing categories. Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond leads the nation in receptions per game, and wideout Reed Harris had 141 receiving yards in the Eagles’ previous game against Stanford.
