Cal Bowl Projections: Some Odd Predictions for the Bears

All eight college football experts cited project that Cal (3-0) will be in a bowl, but which bowl and which opponent they select for the Bears does not make sense in some cases

Jake Curtis

Cal makes a goal-line stop against Minnesota
Cal makes a goal-line stop against Minnesota / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It seems to be a pretty safe bet that Cal (3-0) will be in a bowl game for the second straight year, but some of the projections for the Bears’ bowl destination and bowl opponent are head-scratchers.

All eight of the respected college football experts we cite predict Cal will be in a bowl game. Three of those sites project that Cal will wind up in the LA Bowl for the second straight season, and two place the Bears in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Those projections seem reasonable.

But College Football News projects Cal will wind up in the Fenway Bowl, which is an outside-the-box prediction. The Fenway Bowl takes place in Boston and is not one of the bowls that Cal is tied to this season. The Fenway Bowl does have a tie-in with the Atlantic Coast Conference, which is Cal’s current conference, but teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, still have tie-ins to six Pac-12 bowl games this season based on contracts.

The other odd bowl-matchup prediction comes from SI.com. It suggests that Cal will play in the Sun Bowl, which is plausible, but claims the Bears' opponent in that game will be SMU. Well, Cal plays SMU in both teams’ final regular-season game this year, and setting up a bowl matchup in which the teams would play each other for the second game in a row seems a bit silly.

One projected bowl pairing that sounds unexciting is the USA Today prediction that Cal will face UNLV in the LA Bowl. That would have a Groundhog Day feeling because Cal and UNLV played each other in the LA Bowl last season, and it didn’t turn out well for the Bears.

Oh well, let’s carry on.

Cal faces San Diego State on the Aztecs home field on Saturday night, and with Cal being a 12.5-point favorite in that game, the Bears could become 4-0, perhaps shaking up the projections for the Bears' bowl destination. Losing to the Aztecs would certainly affect Cal's postseason plans.

Here are the bowl projections for Cal from eight experts (All times are Pacific times):

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Michigan

Wednesday, December 31

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

12:30 p.m., ESPN

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Iowa

Wednesday, December 31

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

12:30 p.m., ESPN

.

CBS Sports (Brad Crawford)

LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

SI (Bryan Fischer)

Sun Bowl – Cal vs. SMU

Wednesday, December 31

Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)

11 a.m., CBS

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

College Football News

Fenway Bowl – Cal vs. East Carolina

Saturday, December 27

Fenway Park (Boston)

11:15 a.m., ESPN

.

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodkinson)

Holiday Bowl – Cal vs. North Carolina State

Friday, January 2

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

5 p.m., Fox

.

Here are the bowls that have 2025 tie-ins to schools that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:

LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN

Independence Bowl – December 30, noon Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN

Sun Bowl – December 31, noon Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS

Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio)ESPN

Holiday Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

