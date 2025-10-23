Metallica Helps Cal Prep For Its Friday Night Visit to Virginia Tech
Cal’s first-ever game at at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium on Friday night also gives coach Justin Wilcox an opportunity to return to his teen-age musical roots.
The Bears will be serenaded with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” as the Hokies take the field. The ground-breaking heavy-metal band was a big part of the soundtrack of Wilcox’s life growing up in Oregon, as he explains in the video above.
To prep for the noise level Friday nigh, the Bears cranked up the music. “A lot of Metallica at practice this week, which is awesome. Big fan,” Wilcox said.
“I like all kinds of music but I certainly grew up on Metallica,” he continued. “At first it was not my choice. It was the only thing my brother would let us listen to. Then I became a Metallica fan.”
But there’s more to the place than just that, according to The Athletic, which ranks Lane Stadium at No. 25 in its countdown of the top 25 stadiums in college football.
I have not been there, but here’s how the The Athletic’s Manny Navarro describes it:
All anybody thinks about is Metallica’s "Enter Sandman" blaring through the speakers as the Hokies get set to take the field, but there’s much more to experience. There’s the scenic drive through the mountains to get into Blacksburg, the walk down the hill from the parking lots to the entrance and the haunting gobbling sound effect every time the home team does something good.
Cal’s Memorial Stadium isn’t part of their list, owing primarily to vague criteria, I’m guessing. Voters from The Athletic were asked to rank their favorite stadiums but and it seems clear that the sport’s heavy hitters scored big in their survey.
In terms purely of ambiance and setting, the Bears’ home facility ranks among the best I’ve experienced. It’s nestled at the base of picturesque Strawberry Canyon and features a view from the west-side press box of the Golden Gate Bridge.
I’ve watched games at 11 of the 25 on the list, including several I would rank among the best: Washington’s Husky Stadium in Seattle, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Colorado’s Folsom Field in Boulder, Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium at Knoxville and Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
All of them terrific.
Cal (5-2, 2-1 ACC) can become bowl eligible for the third straight season with a victory. The Hokies (2-5, 1-2) have had a tough season that including firing head coach Brent Pry after an 0-3 start.
Kickoff Friday is 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
How Cal's running back depth has been diminished
Five questions for Virginia Tech beat writer about the Hokies
Cal eager for more than just bowl eligibility
Here are Cal's most likely bowl destinations & opponents