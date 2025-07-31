No Cal Players on 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team
The Atlantic Coast Conference released its preseason all-conference football team, as voted on by media members who cover the ACC, and no Cal player was selected. Eleven players from preseason favorite Clemson were named to the preseason all-conference squad.
Only a first-team all-ACC team was chosen. Cal’s top candidates were linebacker Cade Uluave and defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina, but neither was selected.
Also, no Cal players was among the 13 players who received votes for preseason ACC player of the year. Last year, one Cal player, running back Jaydn Ott, was named to the preseason all-conference squad, and he was sixth in the preseason voting for ACC player of the year.
Here are the 2025 preseason all-ACC selections (with votes in parentheses):
Offense
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson (148)
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (99)
RB: Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech (85)
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson (143)
WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (66)
WR: Chris Bell, Louisville (51)
TE: Justin Joly, NC State (92)
AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (73)
OT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (99)
OT: Blake Miller, Clemson (99)
OG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (93)
OG: Walker Parks, Clemson (51)
C: Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (44)
Defense
DE: T.J. Parker, Clemson (152)
DE: Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami (92)
DT: Peter Woods, Clemson (142)
DT: Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State (56)
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt (98)
LB: Wade Woodaz, Clemson (77)
LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (76)
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson (129)
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke (106)
S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU (86)
S: Terry Moore, Duke (81)
Specialists
PK: Collin Rogers, SMU (67)
P: Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse (70)
SP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (68)
2025 ACC Football Preseason Player of the Year
Rank Name, Position, School
1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (146)
2. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (9)
3. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (5)
T4. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (4)
T4. Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (4)
6. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (3)
T7. Quintayvious Hutchins, DE, Boston College (2)
T7. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (2)
T7. Eli Holstein, QB, Pitt (2)
T7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt (2)
T7. Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt (2)
T12. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (1)
T12. Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (1)
