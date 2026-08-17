Nohl Williams, Jackson Sirmon Lead Ex-Cal Players in NFL Preseason Games

Nohl Williams and Jackson Sirmon were the former Cal players who had the most success in NFL preseason games on Friday and Saturday.

Rookies Brent “Paco” Austin and Jacob De Jesus are former Golden Bears hoping to make NFL rosters as undrafted rookies, but it’s hard to say whether they did enough this weekend to improve their chances of sticking.

Nohl Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Williams, a second-year NFL player from Cal, played only nine defensive snaps on Saturday, but may have done enough in that brief appearance to land a starting job at cornerback.

He had four tackles, including two solo stops, and also broke up a third-down Rams pass in Kansas City’s 20-12 loss to the Rams.

Williams started five games as a rookie in 2025, but seems to have the inside track on a regular starting spot in the Chiefs’ secondary this season.

Jackson Sirmon, New Orleans Saints

Sirmon was not in the starting lineup for the Saints’ 24-20 loss to the Jaguars on Saturday, but he was on the field for 47 defensive snaps and 16 special-teams snaps.

He made good use of his playing time at linebacker, recording eight tackles and one quarterback hurry. Seven of his tackles came on defense and one on special teams.

Clearly, the Saints taking a long look at Sirmon, who played in just one NFL game last year, but has a shot to make the Saints’ active roster this season.

Paco Austin, Denver Broncos

Austin, a cornerback, has work to do to make the Broncos’ regular-season roster, but he was on the field for 39 snaps in Denver’s 27-7 victory over the Falcons.

He managed one tackle in his 25 plays at cornerback, and he recorded another tackle during his 14 plays as a special-teams player.

Jacob De Jesus, Kansas City Chiefs

De Jesus set a single-season Cal record with his 108 receptions last year, but his best chance to make the Chiefs roster is as a punt returner.

He returned two punts against the Rams on Saturday, one for 6 yards and another for 10 yards after catching the punt at the 7-yard line.

De Jesus had one pass thrown to him as a wide receiver, but that long throw from Chris Oladokun fell incomplete.

De Jesus seems to be battling former Cal and Fresno State receiver/returner Nikko Remigio for a roster spot, and Remigio had two receptions and a 19-yard punt return in that game.

T.J. Bollers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bollers, a rookie defensive lineman from Cal who signed as an undrafted free agent, played 26 defensive plays and one special-teams play in Jacksonville’s victory over the Saints.

Bollers did not record any statistics, but the fact that he played so many plays at least indicates the Jaguars are looking at him.

Jake Curhan, Carolina Panthers

Offensive lineman Jake Curhan signed with Carolina two weeks ago, and he played 27 offensive plays in the Panthers’ 29-14 loss to the Bills.

Curhan played in 15 games and made one start for Carolina last year.

He played at Cal through the 2020 season, but was not taken in the 2021 NFL draft.

Cameron Goode, Miami Dolphins

Former Golden Bear defensive end Cameron Goode is hoping to stick with the Dolphins for a fourth straight year, and he helped his cause with a sack of Washington quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis that cost the Commanders 11 yards on a third-and-7 play in Friday’s game.