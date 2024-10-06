Oddsmakers Make Cal a Slight Underdog Against Pitt
Despite its disappointing 39-38 loss to No. 8 Miami on Saturday night, Cal must have shown something to oddsmakers because the Bears are mere 2.5-point underdogs for next Saturday's game at Pitt.
The Panthers are 5-0 for the first time since 1991 and moved into the top-25 this week for the first time this season. They are ranked No. 22 in the AP media poll released Sunday and are No. 24 in the coaches poll, also released Sunday. It’s the first time Pitt has been ranked in the AP poll since finishing the 2022 season ranked No. 22.
Cal (3-2, 0-2 ACC) will have to make the 2,300-mile flight to Pittsburgh for the game that starts at 3:30 p.m. local time on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. California time.
Pitt is coming off a 34-24 win over North Carolina on the road and has averaged 55.3 points in its three games at home.
The Panthers’ star has been redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, a transfer from Alabama, who ranks third in the ACC in touchdown passes with 15 and is also third in the conference passing yards per game.
Pitt has exceeded expectations after being picked to finish 13th in the ACC in the preseason conference media poll.
Although Pitt opens the week as a 2.5-point favorite over Cal, it will be interesting to see how that point spread changes over the course of the week.
Despite its disappointing 39-38 loss to No. 8 Miami on Saturday night, Cal must have shown something to oddsmakers because the Bears are a mere 2.5-point underdog for next Saturday home game at Pitt.
The Panthers are 5-0 for the first time since 1991 and moved into the top-25 this week for the first time this season. They are ranked No. 24 in the coaches poll released Sunday, and they are ……in the AP media poll, also released Sunday. It’s the first time Pitt has been ranked in the AP poll since finishing the 2022 season ranked No. 22.
Cal (3-2, 0-2 ACC) will have to make the 2,300-mile flight to Pittsburgh for the game that starts at 3:30 p.m. local time on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. California time.
Pitt is coming off a 34-24 win over North Carolina on the road and has averaged 55.3 points in its three games at home.
The Panthers’ star has been redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, a transfer from Alabama, who ranks third in the ACC in touchdown passes with 15 and is also third in passing yards per game.
Pitt has exceeded expectations after being picked to finish 13th in the ACC in the preseason conference media poll.
Although Pitt opens the week as a 2.5-point favorite over Cal, it will be interesting to see how that point spread changes over the course of the week.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport