Offensive Lineman Ace Herman-Dawson Commits to Cal

Offensive lineman Ace Herman-Dawson, a three-star prospect from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California, committed to Cal on Saturday for the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Herman-Dawson chose Cal after getting an offer from the Bears on June 14. He also received interest from UNLV. He plays both offense and defense in high school, but is expected to be an interior offensive lineman at Cal.

Herman-Dawson is the 23rd high school player to commit to Cal in the class of 2027 in Tosh Lupoi's first recruiting season as the Bears' head coach. Herman-Dawson is the third offensive lineman to commit to Cal for 2027, joining Isaiah Bertola and Joshua Bunni. All three weigh more than 300 pounds.

Cal's offensive line has been a weakness in recent years, so Lupoi is trying to shore up that unit.

As of June 20, Cal 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the 17th-best in the country and the third-best in the ACC, behind Miami and Clemson, by Rivals Industry Composite.

Junior Season Highlights 🎞️



- Unlimited Pancakes 🥞

- Pass Protect

- Pulling Blocks

- Second Level Blocks

- Zone Blocking within our schemehttps://t.co/CKZRVTfDOE — Ace Herman-Dawson (@AceZilla573) November 17, 2025

Cal may be getting more commitments in the next several days. The Bears still hoping to land four-star wide receiver Eli Woodard and defensive back Hayden Stepp, who is rated a five-star prospect by ESPN.