Cal Lands Another Four-Star Prospect -- OL Isaiah Bertola

Cal added another four-star commitment in the class of 2027 on Wednesday. when Isaiah Bertola, a four-star offensive lineman from Hawaii, committed to the Golden Bears.

Cal now has 20 commitments for the class of 2027, but more significantly, Cal has eight commitments from four-star prospects, the most it has had in any year since 2011. Cal has not signed more than two four-star recruits in any of the past five seasons.

The seven other four-star 2027 prospects who have committed to the Golden Bears are wide receiver Demare Dezeurn, edge Troy Bowens, cornerback Duvay Williams, defensive back Myles Baker, receiver Charles Davis III, tight end Rahzario Edwards, and athlete Elyjah Staples. Quarterback Dane Weber, who also committed to Cal, is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals, but other sites rate him as a three-star recruit.

Cal's 2027 class is ranked as the 18th-best in the country by 247Sport Industry Composite, and the Bears' class is ranked 20th by Rivals Industry Composite.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Bertola chose Cal over his other two finalists, BYU and USC, and he also had offers from Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Washington, SMU, UCLA, Arizona State, Auburn, Duke and Nebraska among others. He visited Cal this past weekend.

Bertola attends James Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and that is the same school that produced Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Bertola played his junior season in 2025 at Farrington High School in Honolulu.

Rivals and Rivals Industry Composite both rate Bertola as a four-star prospect, while ESPN and 247Sports consider him a three-star prospect.

Rivals ranks Bertola as the nation's 19th-best offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2027, while Rivals Industry Composite places him 30th at the position, ESPN puts him 35th, and 247Sports places him 39th among offensive tackles in the class.