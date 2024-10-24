Oregon State Beat Writer Answers 5 Questions About the Beavers
Each week we ask a journalist who covers Cal's next opponent five questions about that opponent. With Cal hosting Oregon State in a nonconference game on Saturday, we asked Corvallis Gazette-News sports editor Les Gehrett five questions about the Beavers.
We provided excerpts of each Gehrett answer, but it may be worthwhile to listen to the entire video for every response.
--- 1. What was the reaction last year when Oregon State realized it would be a member of a two-team conference, and what was the reaction recently when it learned the Pac-12 would be rebuilt with the addition of members?
"Last year was a shock."
"There was a lot of frustration. There was a lot of anger. I think some of that anger is still there."
"Being part of the Pac-12 was a best-case scenario of Oregon State Univeristy . . . To have it blow up and seemingly blow up for the express purpose of leaving behind Oregon State and Washington State, which is kind of what it feels like, is frustrating."
"Rebuilding the conference, I think there's some exceitment about that. . . . the best plan available."
---2. How is playing a season as an independent different from being a member of a conference?
"This is a really weird schedule."
"The difficulty of building a schedule like this with such short notice, it's almost hard to overstate how difficult it is. It's kind of like you have a wedding and you have a venue and band and everything, and then everybody cancels on you two weeks before and you have to rebook everything."
"Just announced the schedule for 2025. It includes two games against Washington State. That's kind of by necessity."
---3. What was the reaction when Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State, and how is Trent Bray different from Smith?
"The reaction was difficult, especially because Jonathan was the quarterback on probably the best football team this school has ever had [the 2000 team that beat Notre Dame 41-9 in the Fiesta Bowl and ended up ranked No. 4]. And then he comes back here to be the head coach at a time when the program was in tatters; it was in really, really bad shape. And the job he did rebuiding it from where it was was a really, really good job."
Gehrett noted that the move to Michigan State made sense. "But I still think there was a lot of hurt, and he leaves at a time when you need him most."
"The main difference was Jonathan was a former quarterback, and Trent was a former linebacker. Oregon State fans are very happy to have him."
---4. Is Oregon State’s 4-3 record about what you expected this season?
"I would say expectations were a little better than that. . . . Some of the tougher games are at the end of the schedule."
"With the injury issues and where the team is at schedule-wise, 7-5 right now would be a pretty good outcome for this team."
---5. Can you give us a brief rundown of how QB Gevani McCoy and running back Anthony Hankerson have played with the departure of DJ Uiagalelei and Damien Martinez?
"Losing Damien was tough. Losing DJ was unfortunate. The guy that was really unfortunate that they lost was [2023 freshman quarterback] Aidan Chiles who went to Michigan State with Smith."
"McCoy transferred in from Idaho. Experienced guy, dual-threat quarterback. What they like about him is his maturity and decision-making. The passing game, it is what it is, you look at the stats [3 touchdowns, 5 interceptions]."
"Hankerson was job-sharing with Jam Griffin to start the season, and it was working really, really well [before Griffin was injured, giving Hankerson a bigger work load now]."
"Hank runs really, really hard. He's a good back; it worked a lot better when they had Jam."
