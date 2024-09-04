Pac-12 Bowl Projections: All Nine Experts Have Cal in a Bowl
The expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and the massive conference restructuring this season have complicated bowl projections for the 2024 seasons. Nonetheless, nine experts have provided their projections after the first full weekend of games, and we relay those predictions to you.
Projections are little more than guesswork at this early stage of the season, but all nine of the sites we cite have Cal playing in a bowl game.
A couple of things to remember:
---Although Cal and Stanford are now members of the ACC, they are not eligible for ACC-affiliated bowls. Instead Cal and Stanford as well as the other eight schools that left the Pac-12 after last season are still vying for berths in Pac-12-affiliated bowls. For the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the bowls that have been affiliated with the Pac-12 in the past will still invite a team that were Pac-12 members in 2023. As a result it is possible for Cal to face an ACC opponent in a bowl game this season.
---With the 12 CFP slots as well as the 70 slots available in the 35 other bowls, there are 82 postseason slots available. But there are only 134 FBS schools, suggesting that teams with less than .500 records may be getting bowl bids.
For each of the nine experts we list, we included the ACC teams and the 2023 Pac-12 teams that are projected to reach the 12-team national playoffs. Then we noted the projections each site made regarding Pac-12-affiliated bowls, since those are the bowls Cal can play in.
You will note that most of the experts project that only one ACC team -- Miami -- will be part of the 12-team College Football playoff, while most predict that two 2023 Pac-12 teams -- Utah and Oregon -- will be among the 12 teams.
The experts seem to have three possible bowl destinations for Cal. Five predict Cal will end up in the LA Bowl, two have the Bears in the Sun Bowl, and two put Cal in the Independence Bowl. Cal is 1-0 and plays at Auburn on Saturday.
Here are the projections of the nine experts.
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams -- Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Arizona, Oregon, Utah
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Clemson
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Missouri
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida State
LA Bowl – Colorado vs. UNLV
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Baylor
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams -- Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Arizona vs. Georgia Tech
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Auburn
Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. SMU
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Clemson, Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Arizona vs. Georgia Tech
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Kentucky
Sun Bowl – Washington vs. SMU
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Boise State
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Army
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams -- Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah
Alamo Bowl – Alamo vs. Kansas
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Boston College
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Kentucky
Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Virginia Tech
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Fresno State
Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. West Virginia
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams -- Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah, USC
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Washington State vs. SMU
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Tennessee
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. North Carolina
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. UNLV
Independence Bowl – West Virginia vs. Minnesota
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams – Clemson, Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – USC, Utah
Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Florida State
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Missouri
Sun Bowl – Arizona State vs. Florida State
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. TCU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Washington State vs. UNLV
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams -- Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Virginia Tech
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Texas A&M
Sun Bowl – Colorado vs. North Carolina State
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
Independence Bowl – Oregon State vs. Army
12-team College Football Playoffs -- ACC Teams -- Miami
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Oregon, Utah
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Clemson
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona vs. Kentucky
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. North Carolina
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. UNLV
Independence Bowl – Washington State vs. TCU
(2023 Pac-12 representatives only)
12-team College Football Playoffs -- Pac-12 Teams (2023 conference members) – Utah, Oregon
Alamo Bowl -- USC
Holiday Bowl -- Arizona
Las Vegas Bowl -- Washington
Sun Bowl -- Colorado
LA Bowl -- Cal
Independence Bowl – Washington State
