Forde-Yard Dash: Vibe Check for Every Bowl Game and CFP First-Round Matchups
Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news this college football bowl season (interim coaches sold separately, everywhere):
Less Predictable Than a Secret Santa Exchange
Bowl season feels like a dwindling phenomenon, with player opt-outs all over but also some prominent team opt-outs now, too. Notre Dame huffed into the offseason rather than take part in the Pop-Tarts Bowl cannibalism. Iowa State and Kansas State cited coaching turnover and bailed, incurring $500,000 fines from the Big 12 in the process. A few 5–7 teams passed on the once-in-a-lifetime chance to play Georgia Southern in the Birmingham Bowl.
But—but!—the postseason powers through. We still have bowl games from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2, plus playoff games from Dec. 19 to Jan. 19. When you need that Tuesday afternoon kickoff, praise the Lord and pass the remote because the trusty Independence Bowl (Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech) will be there for you.
So let’s celebrate the Celebration Bowl. Get buck wild for the Bucked Up LA Bowl. Respond to the First Responder Bowl. And enjoy all things potato, mayo, pastry and snack cracker. Pretty soon it will be February and there will be no football.
If there are going to bowl games, there is going to be a Bowl Dash. (With first-round College Football Playoff games included.) The picks will be haphazard, the outcomes random, the results either downplayed or dramatized depending what fans want to read into them.
Let’s ride.
Celebration Bowl (1), South Carolina State (9–3) vs. Prairie View A&M (10–3).
When: Saturday.
Where: Atlanta.
Vibe check: Prairie View is pumped for its first Celebration Bowl appearance, with dual-threat quarterback Cameron Peters powering the Panthers. South Carolina State is on a high positive vibe as well, making its second straight appearance in this game—Chennis Berry, who replaced legendary coach Buddy Pough, is 18–6 with back-to-back MEAC titles.
What they have in common: Elite bands and dance squads, the Marching Storm of Prairie View and the Marching 101 of S.C. State.
Line: No line.
Dash pick: Prairie View 27, S.C. State 21.
LA Bowl (2), Boise State (9–4) vs. Washington (8–4).
When: Saturday.
Where: Inglewood, Calif.
Vibe check: Restorative bliss at Boise, thanks to a closing three-game winning streak that included another Mountain West championship. A slight purple funk in Seattle, where the Huskies have fallen behind rival Oregon in the first two seasons under Jedd Fisch.
What they have in common: Chris Petersen.
Line: Washington by 9.5.
Dash pick: Washington 34, Boise State 24.
Salute to Veterans Bowl (3), Troy (8–5) vs. Jacksonville State (8–5).
When: Dec. 16.
Where: Montgomery, Ala.
Vibe check: Both fan bases should be pretty pleased with their current lot in life, having lost coaches recently but not lost their winning ways. Troy replaced Jon Sumrall with Gerad Parker two years ago and won its division of the Sun Belt, while Jax State replaced Rich Rodriguez last year with Charles Kelly and has a fourth straight winning season.
What they have in common: A lot. This is a battle for East Alabama supremacy between two schools 163 miles apart, with the game played in the middle ground of Montgomery. They’ve met 64 times previously, but not since 2001. Who among us can forget the 1948 Paper Bowl between the Trojans and Gamecocks, played at a high school in Pensacola, Fla? Jax State prevailed, 19–0.
Line: Troy by 4.
Dash pick: Troy 28, Jacksonville State 21.
Cure Bowl (4), Old Dominion (9–3) vs. South Florida (9–3).
When: Dec. 17.
Where: Orlando.
Vibe check: Old Dominion won nine games without losing its coach, Ricky Rahne, so that’s a happy fan base. South Florida won nine games and lost its coach, Alex Golesh, but replaced him with a rising star in Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.
What they have in common: Both stuck it to a power-conference neighbor in September—the Monarchs beat Virginia Tech and the Bulls beat Florida. Not coincidentally, both the Hokies and Gators fired their coaches. Alas, both standout dual-threat quarterbacks—Byrum Brown of USF and Colton Joseph of ODU—have opted out of the game.
Line: South Florida by 6.
Dash pick: South Florida 31, Old Dominion 24.
68 Ventures Bowl (5), Louisiana (6–6) vs. Delaware (6–6).
When: Dec. 17.
Where: Mobile, Ala.
Vibe check: The Ragin’ Cajuns are wistful about the Billy Napier era, with three 6–6 seasons out of four since Napier departed to fail at Florida. The Blue Hens are living their best FBS life, since it’s their only FBS life—they’re in a bowl game in their first season after moving up from FCS.
What they have in common: Both states have elite crab-cooking skills.
Line: Louisiana by 3.
Dash pick: Delaware 41, Louisiana 40.
Xbox Bowl (6), Missouri State (7–5) vs. Arkansas State (6–6).
When: Dec. 18.
Where: Frisco, Texas.
Vibe check: Like Delaware, the Bears have happily wandered into a bowl game in their first year as an FBS member—one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Red Wolves fans are just trying to calm down after a season with three one-point wins and four one-score losses.
What they have in common: They labor in the shadows of SEC in-state big brothers, and neither has been too proud to hire an SEC retread head coach (Bobby Petrino from 2020 to ’22 at Missouri State; Butch Jones presently at A-State).
Line: Arkansas State by 2.5.
Dash pick: Arkansas State 27, Missouri State 24.
Alabama (10–3) at Oklahoma (10–2) (7), in the College Football Playoff.
When: Dec. 19.
Where: Norman, Okla.
Vibe check: Alabama fans are torn between supporting their team in the face of criticism for getting into the playoff and disliking their team for barely getting in the playoff. Oklahoma fans are happy to be there, happy to be hosting and happier still that Texas is out.
What they have in common: Crimson. Fading offenses. Coaches who still haven’t convinced their fan bases.
Line: Oklahoma by 1.5.
Dash pick: Alabama 17, Oklahoma 16.
Myrtle Beach Bowl (8), Kennesaw State (10–3) vs. Western Michigan (9–4).
When: Dec. 19.
Where: Conway, S.C.
Vibe check: The Owls are floating on a cloud to Conway in just their 10th year of playing football and second at the FBS level—and they just locked up new contract terms with first-year head coach Jerry Mack. The Broncos are pretty damn happy as well, winning their first MAC title since P.J. Fleck was rowing the boat—and it’s never a bad thing to leave Kalamazoo for the beach in December.
What they have in common: Not a damn thing, other than surprise conference championships.
Line: Western Michigan by 4.
Dash pick: Western Michigan 35, Kennesaw State 29.
Gasparilla Bowl (9), Memphis (8–4) vs. North Carolina State (7–5).
When: Dec. 19.
Where: Tampa.
Vibe check: Memphis is going through a cycle it knows too well: lost coach to power conference, next rising coach incoming, power-conference invite not incoming. A portion of the NC State fan base would like to know what it’s like to experience coaching turnover, after 13 seasons with Dave Doeren.
What they have in common: Both would like to be better in basketball.
Line: NC State by six.
Dash pick: NC State 30, Memphis 22.
Miami (10–2) at Texas A&M (11–1) (10), in the College Football Playoff.
When: Dec. 20.
Where: College Station, Texas.
Vibe check: The Hurricanes are elated that head-to-head mattered at the very end, getting the last at-large spot in the field over Notre Dame—the first significant step back toward being a force in the sport. The Aggies are fired up to have locked in second-year coach Mike Elko, to be in the playoff, and to be hosting a first-round game—which Texas has to watch on TV.
What they have in common: Very similar fashion scene and nightlife in Miami and College Station. Northgate District is the South Beach of East Texas.
Line: Texas A&M by 3.5.
Dash pick: Miami 24, Texas A&M 23.
Tulane (11–2) at Mississippi (11–1) (11), in the College Football Playoff.
When: Dec. 20.
Where: Oxford, Miss.
Vibe check: Conflicting emotions everywhere. Excitement to be in the playoff for the first time for both fan bases. Reluctant acceptance at Tulane that Jon Sumrall was always going to leave, but some satisfaction that he’s going to be coaching through the playoff. At Ole Miss? Something closer to vicious hatred of the departed coach. There is confidence that the Rebels can again defeat a team they whipped by 35 earlier this season—but also a lot of pressure to prove that telling Lane Kiffin to beat it immediately will not compromise this playoff chance.
What they have in common: When you see the fraternity and sorority kids cavorting in the French Quarter for weekend formals, chances are they’re from Ole Miss.
Line: Mississippi by 17.5.
Dash pick: Mississippi 31, Tulane 17.
James Madison (12–1) at Oregon (11–1) (12), in the College Football Playoff.
When: Dec. 20.
Where: Eugene, Ore.
Vibe check: The Dukes are thrilled to be there playing the Hickory role against the School That Nike Built—and hoping they’re fast enough not to be run off the field. The Ducks are fired up to have a home game to start this playoff, eager to write a new chapter after the massive face plant in the Rose Bowl last year as the overall No. 1 seed.
What they have in common: Plenty of people are departing after the teams’ respective playoff runs end. JMU boss Bob Chesney is off to UCLA. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is off to Kentucky as head coach. Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi is off to California as head coach.
Line: Oregon by 21.5.
Dash pick: Oregon 34, James Madison 14.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (13), Washington State (6–6) vs. Utah State (6–6).
When: Dec. 22.
Where: Boise, Idaho.
Vibe check: Nobody would blame the Cougars for feeling bitter and jaded as they work through another cycle of abandonment. They’ve lost their head coach for the second straight season after losing their conference prior to that. The Aggies know the feeling, having gone from Blake Anderson in 2023 to interim coach Nate Dreiling in ’24 to Bronco Mendenhall this year—but at least Bronco isn’t leaving Logan, Utah, yet.
What they have in common: You don’t get to either campus by accident. Boise is a nice middle ground for the teams to meet.
Line: Utah State by 3.
Dash pick: Utah State 28, Washington State 24.
Boca Raton Bowl (14), Toledo (8–4) vs. Louisville (8–4).
When: Dec. 23.
Where: Boca Raton, Fla.
Vibe check: Resignation for the Rockets upon the departure of coach Jason Candle, who they held on to longer than expected, but also excitement about getting a shot at a Power 4 team. The Cardinals’ motivation is unknown—some major injuries, probably some opt-outs, and a MAC opponent is not a great recipe for hair-on-fire football. But everyone on both teams should be happy to be in Boca.
What they have in common: Hasty Road, a Toledo-based thoroughbred, finished second in the 1954 Kentucky Derby, held just a few blocks from the University of Louisville campus. (Hasty Road went on to win the Preakness.)
Line: Louisville by 9.
Dash pick: Louisville 23, Toledo 17.
New Orleans Bowl (15), Western Kentucky (8–4) vs. Southern Mississippi (7–5).
When: Dec. 23.
Where: New Orleans, believe it or not.
Vibe check: The Hilltoppers should be ready to party in NOLA after retaining Tyson Helton, who is 20 games above .500 at the school and had been mentioned as a possible candidate for other jobs. The Golden Eagles are in Interim Coach Land again after a one-and-done tenure with Charles Huff, who is on his way to Memphis.
What they have in common: Third-wheel status in their respective states.
Line: Western Kentucky by 4.
Dash pick: Western Kentucky 33, Southern Miss 27.
Frisco Bowl (16), UNLV (10–3) vs. Ohio (8–4).
When: Dec. 23.
Where: Frisco, Texas.
Vibe check: The Rebels were playing with a puncher’s chance at a playoff bid in the Mountain West Conference title game; losing to Boise State and dropping down to a game against a MAC opponent might not get the pulse pounding. For the Bobcats, they’re dealing with an interim coach of a different sort, with head coach Brian Smith placed on league amid unexplained circumstances.
What they have in common: Both served as landing spots for accomplished former power-conference coaches—John Robinson at UNLV, Frank Solich at Ohio.
Line: UNLV by 4.5.
Dash pick: UNLV 38, Ohio 28.
Hawaii Bowl (17), California (7–5) vs. Hawai‘i (8–4).
When: Dec. 24.
Where: Honolulu.
Vibe check: The Golden Bears are playing with interim coach Nick Rolovich but keeping their star freshman quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Hawai‘i is playing a home game. This is always a Dash favorite, a good Christmas Eve accompaniment to wrapping presents with a cup of egg nog.
What they have in common: One of Hawai‘i’s first major football triumphs was over Cal in the 1935 New Year’s Classic, which in subsequent years would be called the Poi Bowl and the Pineapple Bowl. The Rainbows defeated the Golden Bears 14–0 to cap a 6–0 season, with every game played in Hawai‘i.
Line: Cal by 1.5.
Dash pick: Hawai‘i 25, Cal 23.
Game Above Sports Bowl (18), Central Michigan (7–5) vs. Northwestern (6–6).
When: Dec. 26.
Where: Detroit.
Vibe check: Who doesn't want to be in Detroit for a 1 p.m. kickoff the day after Christmas? Under first-year coach Matt Drinkall, the Chippewas have some zest, playing in their first bowl since 2021. The Wildcats are trying to extend the program’s five-bowl winning streak, which dates to ’16.
What they have in common: Both schools were springboards for power-conference commissioners. Future SEC commish Roy Kramer was the football coach at CMU from 1967 to ’77, never having a losing record. Future ACC commish Jim Phillips was the athletic director at Northwestern from 2008 to ’21.
Line: Northwestern by 12.5.
Dash pick: Northwestern 24, Central Michigan 14.
Rate Bowl (19), New Mexico (9–3) vs. Minnesota (7–5).
When: Dec. 26.
Where: Phoenix.
Vibe check: The Lobos are bowling for the first time since 2016, on a six-game winning streak, and their fans are within driving distance—there should be a lot of UNM juice. From a weather standpoint, the Gophers will be ecstatic to be here; from a competition standpoint, maybe not so much—but P.J. Fleck is 6–0 in bowl games at Minnesota.
What they have in common: Jerry Kill coached Minnesota from 2011 to ’15. Jerry Kill coached against New Mexico at rival New Mexico State from 2022 to ’23.
Line: Minnesota by 2.5.
Dash pick: New Mexico 21, Minnesota 19.
First Responder Bowl (20), Florida International (7–5) vs. UTSA (6–6).
When: Dec. 26.
Where: Dallas.
Vibe check: FIU is bowling for the first time since 2019 under new coach Willie Simmons, so the vibes are good. UTSA has had a box-of-chocolates season—you never know what you’re going to get. Vibes remain unknown.
What they have in common: A Miami connection. Current Hurricanes boss Mario Cristobal was the head coach at FIU on the way up. Former Hurricanes boss Larry Coker was the head coach at UTSA on the way down.
Line: UTSA by 8.5.
Dash pick: UTSA 44, FIU 31.
Military Bowl (21), Pittsburgh (8–4) vs. East Carolina (8–4).
When: Dec. 27.
Where: Annapolis, Md.
Vibe check: Pitt came through a late-season gauntlet with its playoff hopes wrecked, while also wrecking the hopes of Georgia Tech; how many opt-outs for the Panthers? The Pirates had a sneaky good season with a sneaky good quarterback in Katin Houser, and should relish the shot at an ACC opponent.
What they have in common: For both, 1976 was a big year. Pitt won the national championship behind Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett. East Carolina went 9–2 under third-year coach Pat Dye and vaulted out of the Southern Conference and into independent status the following season, starting an upgrade in program profile.
Line: Pittsburgh by 5.5.
Dash pick: East Carolina 30, Pittsburgh 28.
Pinstripe Bowl (22), Penn State (6–6) vs. Clemson (7–5).
When: Dec. 27.
Where: Bronx, N.Y.
Vibe check: Does anyone really want to be here? The game matches high-profile programs finishing low-profile seasons, with plenty of opt-outs possible. Anyone who says they know what to expect here is lying.
What they have in common: Faded glory.
Line: Penn State by 3.
Dash pick: Penn State 23, Clemson 19.
Fenway Bowl (23), Connecticut (9–3) vs. Army (6–5).
When: Dec. 27.
Where: Boston.
Vibe check: If UConn has both seventh-year quarterback Joe Fagnano and high-level wide receiver Skyler Bell, that should counterbalance the disappointment of losing coach Jim Mora. Nobody is sitting around worrying about whether Army players are opting out.
What they have in common: Neither football program is the first priority on campus. At UConn, it’s basketball. At West Point, it’s warfare.
Line: UConn by 6.
Dash pick: Connecticut 28, Army 21.
Pop-Tarts Bowl (24), BYU (11–2) vs. Georgia Tech (9–3).
When: Dec. 27.
Where: Orlando.
Vibe check: Nobody misses Notre Dame, which opted out of the game. The Cougars are bummed they didn’t get stronger CFP consideration, but this is a chance to show they merited it. The Yellow Jackets saddle up for one more ride with heartbeat QB Haynes King.
What they have in common: Other programs tried to hire their head coaches, but they’re still there. Kalani Sitake and Brent Key, both big men, will absolutely go all-in on the Pop-Tart eating.
Line: BYU by 4.5.
Dash pick: Georgia Tech 29, BYU 24.
Arizona Bowl (25), Miami (Ohio) (7–6) vs. Fresno State (8–4).
When: Dec. 27.
Where: Tucson, Ariz.
Vibe check: Why, yes, the RedHawks are happy to flee the Midwest for the desert at this time of year. The Bulldogs should be ready to go as well, trying to finish a better-than-expected season under first-year coach Matt Entz.
What they have in common: Red.
Line: Fresno State by 3.5.
Dash pick: Fresno State 21, Miami (Ohio) 13.
New Mexico Bowl (26), North Texas (11–2) vs. San Diego State (9–3).
When: Dec. 27.
Where: Albuquerque.
Vibe check: Depending on who’s available, this could be one of the better New Mexico Bowls ever. The Mean Green were playing for a playoff bid earlier this month, and the Aztecs missed the Mountain West title game on tiebreakers. This is good middle ground for the fan bases to attend.
What they have in common: They haven’t played each other in 50 years, so there is not much shared history. They each have produced an all-time great: Mean Joe Green from North Texas and Marshall Faulk from San Diego State.
Line: North Texas by 3.5.
Dash pick: North Texas 34, San Diego State 27.
Gator Bowl (27), Virginia (10–3) vs. Missouri (8–4).
When: Dec. 27.
Where: Jacksonville, Fla.
Vibe check: The Cavaliers lost an overtime crusher in the ACC title game that expelled them from the playoff—but still, this is a rare, high-profile bowl bid for them. Mizzou punched exactly at its weight this season, beating the bad teams and losing to the good ones, but kept successful coach Eli Drinkwitz in the fold.
What they have in common: Thomas Jefferson. The founder of the University of Virginia has his original gravestone at the University of Missouri.
Line: Missouri by 7.
Dash pick: Missouri 35, Virginia 26.
Texas Bowl (28), LSU (7–5) vs. Houston (9–3).
When: Dec. 27.
Where: Houston.
Vibe check: Tigers fans are way too caught up in Lane Kiffin’s arrival (and perhaps plotting to swipe Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood) to care about this game. For the Cougars, this is their Super Bowl—a home game to cap an overachieving year against an SEC opponent.
What they have in common: Interstate 10. There are 268 miles of it between Baton Rouge and H-Town, with swamp and bayous along a good portion of it. Many Louisiana residents moved to Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Line: Houston by 3.
Dash pick: Houston 21, LSU 17.
Birmingham Bowl (29), Georgia Southern (6–6) vs. Appalachian State (5–7).
When: Dec. 29.
Where: Birmingham, Ala.
Vibe check: This is a remainder bin matchup, with the Mountaineers being the rare 5–7 team to accept a bid for a Sun Belt rematch game at a neutral site. Whatever it takes to play the Birmingham Bowl, man.
What they have in common: Their game against each other on Nov. 6 in Boone, N.C. Georgia Southern won by two points.
Line: Georgia Southern by 2.5.
Dash pick: Georgia Southern 27, Appalachian State 21.
Independence Bowl (30), Coastal Carolina (6–6) vs. Louisiana Tech (8–5).
When: Dec. 30.
Where: Shreveport, La.
Vibe check: The Chanticleers come in with a three-game losing streak and an interim coach after firing Tim Beck. The Bulldogs have an almost-home game, about an hour from campus in Ruston, and have found some juice with running quarterback Trey Kukuk.
What they have in common: Not much. This is their first-ever meeting.
Line: Louisiana Tech by 7.
Dash pick: Louisiana Tech 40, Coastal Carolina 31.
Music City Bowl (31), Tennessee (8–4) vs. Illinois (8–4).
When: Dec. 30.
Where: Nashville.
Vibe check: Expectations were higher than this for both teams, but particularly Illinois. The Illini started the season in the top 15 and took four Big Ten losses by a minimum of 17 points each. The Volunteers largely overcame the loss of their quarterback in the spring with the addition of UCLA’s QB, but a defensive flop was an unforeseen development, leading to the firing of previously celebrated coordinator Tim Banks.
What they have in common: Orange. And thick coaches.
Line: Tennessee by 5.5.
Dash pick: Tennessee 35, Illinois 31.
Alamo Bowl (32), USC (9–3) vs. TCU (8–4).
When: Dec. 30.
Where: San Antonio.
Vibe check: The Trojans are trying for a bowl win that bridges the gap from year-over-year improvement in 2025 to the arrival of the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in ’26. THe Horned Frogs are hungry for a springboard back into conference title contention, especially after watching Texas Tech steal the Big 12 show. How many stars are playing?
What they have in common: Rich students and similar hand signs—the TCU finger thing resembles the USC “V.”
Line: USC by six.
Dash pick: USC 37, TCU 27.
ReliaQuest Bowl (33), Iowa (8–4) vs. Vanderbilt (10–2).
When: Dec. 31.
Where: Tampa.
Vibe check: Everyone should arrive full of enthusiasm—the Hawkeyes had a good season, and the Commodores had a dream season. Gridworld wants to see Diego Pavia against a Phil Parker defense. First-ever meeting between the two programs.
What they have in common: Color scheme, more or less. Australian punters.
Line: Vanderbilt by 6.
Dash pick: Vanderbilt 28, Iowa 19.
Sun Bowl (34), Arizona State (8–4) vs. Duke (8–5).
When: Dec. 31.
Where: El Paso.
Vibe check: When in El Paso, put on your boots and party. The season didn’t live up to very high expectations for the Sun Devils for a variety of reasons, and we’ll see who suits up for this one. The subversive Blue Devils had their highlight moment by becoming the first and possibly last champion of a power conference to not make a playoff of 12 teams or greater. Duke is trying to reverse the Big 12’s suplex pile-driving of the ACC this year.
What they have in common: Bobby Hurley.
Line: Duke by 2.5.
Dash pick: Duke 25, Arizona State 22.
Citrus Bowl (35), Michigan (9–3) vs. Texas (9–3).
When: Dec. 31.
Where: Orlando.
Vibe check: In terms of laundry and tradition, this is splashy. Otherwise? Well. Everything is perfectly chill with the Wolverines. Per-fect-ly chill. Nothing is wrong, why would you ask? The Longhorns went from preseason No. 1 and expectations of a third straight playoff bid to being the modern version of Steve Spurrier’s old punch line—you can’t spell Citrus without UT. But Texas should feel like it can handle an opponent it whipped in the Big House last year.
What they have in common: Their biggest rivals are in the playoff, and they’re not.
Line: Texas by 4.5.
Dash pick: Texas 24, Michigan 13.
Las Vegas Bowl (36), Nebraska (7–5) vs. Utah (10–2).
When: Dec. 31.
Where: Las Vegas.
Vibe check: It’s Vegas, so it’s a roll of the dice. The Cornhuskers are a collapsing building at this point, out of offensive options with the injury to Dylan Raiola and the opt-out of running back Emmett Johnson. The Utes finished strong but could have some prominent opt-outs of their own.
What they have in common: A lot of red. Coaches with accomplished facial hair.
Line: Utah by 15.5.
Dash pick: Utah 31, Nebraska 15.
Armed Forces Bowl (37), Rice (5–7) vs. Texas State (6–6).
When: Jan. 2.
Where: Fort Worth.
Vibe check: Nothing gets the pulse racing like a matchup of teams with a combined losing record. But in the football withdrawal world of the day after a CFP tripleheader, this 1 p.m. ET kickoff is a good way to take the edge off.
What they have in common: Texas. And a clash in the 2023 First Responder Bowl that was won by the Bobcats.
Line: Texas State by 10.
Dash pick: Texas State 49, Rice 35.
Liberty Bowl (38), Navy (9–2) vs. Cincinnati (7–5).
When: Jan. 2.
Where: Memphis.
Vibe check: The Midshipmen have had a great season and should be psyched to take on (and take down) a former American Conference colleague that left for the Big 12. The Bearcats have crashed, losing their last four games and reopening the debate about Scott Satterfield’s coaching tenure. How many Cincy opt-outs are coming?
What they have in common: Navy’s best player on offense and best player on defense are from Ohio—quarterback Blake Horvath and defensive lineman Landon Robinson.
Line: Navy by 4.
Dash pick: Navy 36, Cincinnati 28.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (39), Wake Forest (8–4) vs. Mississippi State (5–7).
When: Jan. 2.
Where: Charlotte.
Vibe check: Among ACC teams, only Miami, Duke and Virginia could be happier about their season than the Demon Deacons, who hit a home run with first-year coach Jake Dickert. The Bulldogs staggered in with seven losses in their last eight games against a vicious schedule. They have an intriguing young QB in Kamario Taylor, who was showcased for the first time in the Egg Bowl.
What they have in common: The 2011 Music City Bowl, won by Mississippi State, 23–17. That’s about it.
Line: Mississippi State by 2.5.
Dash pick: Mississippi State 24, Wake Forest 21.
Holiday Bowl (40), Arizona (9–3) vs. SMU (8–4).
When: Jan. 2.
Where: San Diego.
Vibe check: The Wildcats are radiating positivity, rolling in on a five-game winning streak capped by a solid beating of rival Arizona State. The Mustangs are fighting a lot of negative mojo here, trying to end a five-game playoff/bowl losing streak and returning to the sight of their most infamous defeat, the come-from-ahead Hail Mary loss to BYU in 1980. And the Big 12 has owned the ACC this season.
What they have in common: Color schemes. Sonny Dykes worked at both places.
Line: Arizona by 3.
Dash pick: Arizona 33, SMU 29.
