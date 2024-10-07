Pat McAfee Says GameDay at Berkeley was 'Awesome'
Pat McAfee used a portion of Monday's "Pat McAfee Show" to say how impressed he was with the Cal students' showing at Saturday's College GameDay in Berkeley.
"That place was awesome," McAfee said on his show. "It was out of control."
Sidekick A.J. Hawk, a former NFL and Ohio State star, was concerned at one point.
"When I saw the clips of them breaking the gates down early over night, how many people were there, I was like 'This might be some kind of problem.'"
There was no problem, leading Hawks to say this:
"I'm sure you guys will want to go back eventually when you have a crowd like that," Hawks said.
McAfree's crew commented on the "great signs" from Cal students, and McAfee was impressed during his trip through campus, with skateboards whizzing by and students playing games.
"Most active campus I've ever seen," said McAfee. "We're getting the full experience here."
Then, of course, McAfee had to laud the presence of Marshawn Lynch on GameDay.
"Marshawn Lynch was worth the trip," he said.
McAfee lamented the fact that the TV audience didn't hear most of the funny things Lynch said, presumably because of the colorful, authentic language Lynch always uses.
"People watching on TV only got four minutes of it," McAfree said.
Then McAfee spent several minutes talking about his discussion with Lynch about Lynch's metriculous way of making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. (Heavy on the jelly, light on the peanut butter.
This was Cal's first time hosting ESPN's College GameDay, but based on this review it won't be the last.
