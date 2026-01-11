Cincinnati Transfer WR Noah Jennings Reportedly Commits to Cal

Cincinnati transfer wide receiver Noah Jennings, who caught 23 passes for 323 yards for the Bearcats in 2025, has committed to Cal, according to On3 Sports.

Jennings announced on Friday on social media that he had committed to Minnesota, but apparently changed his mind the next day as On3 reports he committed to Cal on Saturday. So there is some confusion about Jennings' commitment.

Jennings becomes the third transfer wide receiver who has committed to Cal in the past few days, joining Rutgers transfer Ian Strong and Ohio transfer Chase Hendricks.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Jennings was a junior this past season after playing the two previous seasons at Charleston Southern, where he totaled 72 catches for 885 yards and four touchdowns. Jennings had 46 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, and he collected 26 receptions for 410 yards and a touchdown in his freshman season in 2023.

This season he caught at least one pass in each of the 11 games in which he played for Cincinnati. His best game came against Oklahoma State, when he had three receptions for 63 yards.

Jennings is from Columbia, South Carolina, and he attended Westwood High School in Blythewood, South Carolina.

The addition of Jennings counteracts the decision by Cal wide receiver Jaiven Plummer to enter the transfer portal. Plummer played in 13 games this past season and had two receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Cal wide receiver Jaiven Plummer plans to enter the transfer portal, his rep @IanJohnsonAce tells @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-3, 215-pound WR posted 2 catches for 86 yards in two games in 2025.https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/HuO4ngptC1 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 10, 2026

Cal has added five transfers on Saturday so far, and there could be more this weekend.

Players can enter the transfer portal until January 15, but once they are in the portal, they can commit to a new school at any time.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is now focused solely on the Cal program. He had been serving as Oregon’s defensive coordinator, but the Ducks were eliminated from the College Football Playoff with Friday’s loss to Indiana.

