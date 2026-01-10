Louisville Transfer DE Justin Beadles Commits to Cal

Louisville transfer defensive end/edge Justin Beadles has committed to Cal, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Beadles played in all 13 games for Louisville this past season and recorded 12 tackles, including one tackle for loss.

He played off the bench for the Cardinals in Cal’s 29-26 overtime victory over Louisville this past season but he did not record any statistics in that game.

Cal will be Beadles' fifth school. He started at Virginia Tech, where he played in four games in 2020 and six snaps in 2021. He then went to Houston, where he played in four games in 2022. He spent the next season at New Mexico State and played in 12 games and made 20 tackles. He then transferred to Louisville.

He visited Cal this week, and made the commitment Saturday, according to On3 Sports and 247 Sports:

Louisville DL transfer Justin Beadles is visiting Cal (Jan. 8), his reps @AthleteAsset tell @chris_hummer. https://t.co/04YEVykywX — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 8, 2026

He is the third transfer to commit to Cal Saturday morning, joining Texas A&M transfer linebacker Tristan Jernigan and Mississippi State transfer offensive lineman Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Beadles also becomes the second edge player to transfer to Cal, joining Texas A&M transfer defensive end Solomon Williams.

Beadles is from Atlanta, Georgia, and attended Sandy Creek High School.

He received offers from Oregon, Alabama and Georgia among others out of high school.

Players have until January 15 to enter the transfer portal, but once they enter the portal, they can commit to another school at any time.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi can now focus on the Cal football program fulltime. He had been Oregon’s defensive coordinator until the Ducks lost to Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday.

