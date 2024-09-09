Cal Sports Report

Point Spread on Cal-San Diego State Game Is Increasing

The Golden Bears are now 19.5-point favorites on many betting sites, including SI Sportsbook

Jake Curtis

Cal receiver Mavin Anderson dives for the end zone against Auburn but falls short
Cal receiver Mavin Anderson dives for the end zone against Auburn but falls short / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
The point spread on Cal’s Saturday home game against San Diego State is getting larger.

Several betting sites that posted a spread on Sunday for that game listed Cal as a 17.5-point favorite.  That seemed like a big spread, but a day later the spread is even larger.

SI Sportsbook and several other betting sites listed the Golden Bears as 19.5-point favorites on Monday afternoon. 

Why the increased point spread? You would have to ask the gamblers.

Perhaps it’s because San Diego State freshman quarterback Danny O’Neil got banged up a bit in the Aztecs’ 21-0 loss to Oregon State on Saturday night. There has been no indication that O'Neil won’t play against Cal, but any report of a possible injury can affect bettors’ habits.

The point spread could change as the week goes on, much like it did last week when the point spread of the Cal-Auburn game changed daily leading up to the game.

A number of projected Cal starters missed Saturday’s 21-14 victory over Auburn with injuries, and it is uncertain whether any of them will play against the Aztecs. Wide receivers Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes, guard Sioape Vatikani, center Will McDonald and nickelback Matthew Littlejohn sat out the game against Auburn.

Plus running back Jaydn Ott played against Auburn, but seemed to be slowed by an ankle injury that had left him questionable for the Auburn game.  It is unclear how much better his ankle will be by Saturday night.

It will be interesting to see whether the point spread changes significantly over the next few days.

