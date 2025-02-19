QBs Will Be the Focus of Cal Spring Ball, Starting March 12
Cal posted the schedule for its spring football practices on Tuesday, and the focus with be on one position: quarterback.
The Bears' 15-practice spring football session will begin on Wednesday, March 12 and will conclude on Saturday, April 12. Unlike last year, when spring ball was split into two two-week sessions with a gap in the middle, spring ball this year will continue for four continuous weeks.
The big question going into spring ball revolves around the quarterback position. Highly regarded incoming freshman Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele and Ohio State transfer Devin Brown are both in Berkeley, and presumably both will participate in spring ball, along with returning freshman EJ Cominong. Gone is Cal's 2024 starter Fernando Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana. Chandler Rogers and CJ Harris also entered the transfer portal, although neither has found a new home.
As significnt as the two additions at quarterback is the addition of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bryan Harsin, a former head coach at Auburn and Boise State who is tasked with getting Cal's offense in gear after the Bears finished 14th among 17 ACC teams in scoring.
Harsin is not the only new Cal assistnt coach as Justin Wilcox has remade his entire offensive coaching staff with offseason hires.
Besides the quarterback position, focus will be on Jaydn Ott, who is returning for his fourth season at Cal after an injury-plagued 2024 season limited him to 385 rushing yards after running for 1,315 yards in 2023.
A number of other positions will be manned by some of the 20 transfers that have come to Cal from four-year colleges and three incoming junior college transfers.
Here is the Cal spring schedule, which notes tha Cal Day, when incoming students are welcomed, is Saturday, April 19.
Follow California Golden Bears on SI on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport