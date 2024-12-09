Report: Cal to Hire Ex-Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin as Offensive Coordinator
Cal is in the process of hiring former Auburn and Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin as the Bears next offensive coordinator, according to a report by ESPN.
Harsin, 48, has been out of coaching since since he was fired by Auburn in October 2022 midway through that season.
The hiring of Harsin will reunite him with Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, who was Boise State's defensive coordinator while Harsin was the Broncos' offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2009 when Chris Petersen was Boise State's head coach.
Cal announced last week that it was seeking a replacement for Mike Bloesch, who served one season as the Bears offensive coordinator. Bloesch was Cal's offensive line coach the past two seasons, and it's unclear whether Bloesch will remain on the Cal coaching staff. The status of Cal quartbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert is also unclear. The offensive coordinator often serves as the quarterbacks coach as well, although that is not always the case.
Harsin was hired as Boise State's head coach prior to the 2014 season, and amassed a 69-19 record in seven seasons at his alma mater before being hired by Auburn following the 2020 season.
Auburn finished with a 6-7 record in Harsin's first season with the Tigers in 2021, and the team was 3-5 in 2022 when he was fired.
He has also been the head coach at Arkansas State in 2013, going 7-5 in his one season there before being hired at Boise State.
Harsin was the Boise State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2006 to 2010, and he also spent two seasons as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas in 2011 and 2012 before being hired at Arkansas State.
