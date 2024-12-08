Report: Cal Will Face UNLV in LA Bowl, but Rebels' Head Coach May Not Be There
Cal will face Mountain West Conference runnerup UNLV in the LA Bowl on Wednesday, December 18, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of Action Network.
The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Pacific time and will be televised by ESPN. UNLV is listed as a 3-point favorite by Action Network.
UNLV is 10-3 overall and went 6-1 in the Mountain West before losing to Boise State in the Mountain West championship game 21-7 on Friday. The Rebels are ranked 24th in both the AP top-25 poll and the College Football Playoff rankings released Sunday.
Barry Odom is the head coach at UNLV, but it appears he may not be the Rebels head coach when they face Cal. ESPN and Brett McMurphy of Action Network report that Odom will be the next head coach at Purdue. But it's unclear whether Odom will be the coach for UNLV in the bowl game or will be replaced by an Rebels assistant coach for the LA Bowl. If Odom does not coach the Rebels in the bowl game, UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is likely to act as the Rebels' head coach against Cal. However, if Marion accompanies Odom to Purdue as the Boilermakers' offensive coordinator, UNLV may need to choose someone else on its staff to lead its team in the bowl game.
Cal is 6-6 overall, including 2-6 in the ACC, and the Bears are playing in a bowl game for the second straight season. This is Cal’s fourth bowl berth under Justin Wilcox. The Bears lost to TCU 34-14 in the Independence Bowl last season. They lost to TCU 10-7 in the 2018 Cheeze-It Bowl and defeated Illinois 35-20 in the 2019 Redbox Bowl in San Francisco.
Cal and UNLV have faced each other only once on the football field. That was in 2022 when the Bears beat UNLV 20-14 in Berkeley.
Cal needs to win the LA Bowl to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2019, which also the last time the Golden Bears won a bowl game (Redbox Bowl over Illinois).
Cal became bowl-eligible with a comeback victory over Stanford, then lost to SMU 38-6 in the Bears’ final regular-season game.
UNLV is playing in a bowl game for the second straight season after losing to Kansas 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last season.
This season the Rebels lost twice Boise State and also lost to Syracuse 44-41. UNLV ranks 14th in the country in scoring offense, averaging 36.2 points per game.
The Rebels would have been in the College Football Playoff if they had defeated Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game, but UNLV lost that game.
The LA Bowl matches the top available Mountain West team against the No. 5 available team from the Pac-12. UNLV is the No. 1 available Mountain West team with Boise State playing in the College Football Playoff.
Teams that were in the Pac-12 last season are assigned to Pac-12-affiliated bowls this year. That makes the pecking order for Pac-12-bowls difficult since the 2023 Pac-12 members are scattered around the country in various conferences this season. Oregon and Arizona State are the 2023 Pac-12 teams playing in the College Football Playoff.
