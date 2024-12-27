Report: Former Cal Star DeSean Jackson to Become Delaware State Head Coach
Former Cal and NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson is in the process of finalizing a deal to become the head football coach at Delaware State, an FCS school, according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Jackson, 38, spent the 2024 season as an assistant coach at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California. But now he will head a Delaware State team that is coming off a 1-11 season.
Jackson was one of the most highly rated recruits Cal ever landed, and he played three seasons for the Golden Bears from 2005 to 2007. He finished his college career with 162 receptions for 2,523 yards and 22 receiving ouchdowns. He also rushed for 199 yards and a touchdown.
But his biggest impact came as a punt returner. He returned six punts for touchdowns in his three seasons at Cal and four of those touchdowns came in 2006 as a sophomore. That was his best season at Cal. Besides the four punt returns for touchdowns in 2006, he also had 1,065 receiving yeards and nine touchdown catches that year.
He was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft and played 15 seasons in the NFL. He was named top the Pro Bowl three times and led the league in yards per reception four times.
