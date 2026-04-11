Running Back AJ Sanders Commits to Cal Football for 2027
In this story:
Cal added its seventh football commitment for the class of 2027 when three-star running back AJ Sanders III committed to Cal on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-, 205-pound Sanders attends C.E. King High School in Houston Texas and had had offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Auburn, Missouri, Baylor, TCU, Houston, Utah, Mississippi State and Pitt among others, before choosing Cal.
.Cal joins a 2027 Cal recruiting class that includes four-star prospects safety Myles Bakers, edge Troy Bowens and tight end/wide receiver Charles Davis III as well as linebacker Gunnar Perry, wide receiver Blake Gunter and edge Giovanni Hodge.
The recruiting season has a long way to go, but as of Saturday, 247 Sports ranks Cal's 2027 class as the 17th-best in the country, while Rivals ranks Cal's 2027 class 27th. New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi has received a lot of praise for his recruiting skills, and that is starting to show in the players who have committed to Cal.
Sanders chose Cal during a visit to the Berkeley campus this weekend.
He rushed for 766 yards and had 914 all-purpose yards as a junior this past season.
Sanders, whose first name s Antwon, is also a sprinter on the track team. He reportedly has been timed in 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Sanders interview a month ago:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.