Running Back AJ Sanders Commits to Cal Football for 2027

Cal added its seventh football commitment for the class of 2027 when three-star running back AJ Sanders III committed to Cal on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-, 205-pound Sanders attends C.E. King High School in Houston Texas and had had offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Auburn, Missouri, Baylor, TCU, Houston, Utah, Mississippi State and Pitt among others, before choosing Cal.

.Cal joins a 2027 Cal recruiting class that includes four-star prospects safety Myles Bakers, edge Troy Bowens and tight end/wide receiver Charles Davis III as well as linebacker Gunnar Perry, wide receiver Blake Gunter and edge Giovanni Hodge.

The recruiting season has a long way to go, but as of Saturday, 247 Sports ranks Cal's 2027 class as the 17th-best in the country, while Rivals ranks Cal's 2027 class 27th. New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi has received a lot of praise for his recruiting skills, and that is starting to show in the players who have committed to Cal.

Sanders chose Cal during a visit to the Berkeley campus this weekend.

He rushed for 766 yards and had 914 all-purpose yards as a junior this past season.

Sanders, whose first name s Antwon, is also a sprinter on the track team. He reportedly has been timed in 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Sanders interview a month ago: