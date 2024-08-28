Ryan McCulloch: The Surprise of Cal’s Preseason Camp
Preseason football training camps often result in the unexpected emergence of a player or two, and for Cal the progress made by outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch has taken coaches by surprise.
Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon picked out McCulloch as the player that has surprised him during preseason practices.
“I think Ryan McCulloch has really started to shine,” Sirmon said in the final stages of Cal’s preseason camp. “He has tools. He’s a flashy player that played the edge last year, but I think he’s grown a lot stronger, understands what we’re asking him to do. I think he could be a player who really factors in game situations this year.”
McCulloch will no doubt have his opportunities in Saturday’s season opener against UC Davis, although he won’t be a starter. David Reese and Xavier Carlton are scheduled to be the Bears’ starters at the edge positions, but McCulloch will get in there.
McCulloch played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2023 and recorded nine tackles, including an assist on a tackle for loss, but sees himself as a much improved player.
“I would say really just being less raw,” he said. “Coming here out of high school, I felt like I had a lot of potential, but [there was] the gap between the potential of what he can be and where he is right now. So I’m slowly trying to shrink that gap.”
At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, McCulloch doesn’t have the size of, say, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound Carlton, but Sirmon says McCulloch is a well rounded player who can set the endge and rush the passer.
“He’s an explosive athlete; he’s strong,” Sirmon said. “He’s not necessarily a long statured guy, so he’s not necessarily what you’d draw up – you know, like being 6-4-plus, long arms – but he has explosive power and he plays hard.”
McCulloch is about the same size as Reese, who was Cal’s most productive outside linebacker in the final four games last season, when he had 5.5 of his 6.5 sacks.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport