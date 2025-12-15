Cal Reportedly Set to Hire Buccaneers Assistant as its Offensive Coordinator

Cal is expected to name Tampa Bay Buccaneers' passing game specialist and assistant quarterbacks coach Jordan Somerville as its new offensive coordinator, according to Matt Zenitz, of CBS Sports.

If Somerville is named he would work under new Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi, who is currently the defensive coordinator for Oregon and will stay with the Ducks as long as they remain in the College Football Playoff.

Somerville has never been an offensive coordinator during his college and pro coaching career, so play-calling will be new for him.

Cal is set to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass game specialist/assistant QB coach Jordan Somerville as its offensive coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has been with Tampa since 2023, coaching players like Baker Mayfield. Before Tampa, worked at the college level at Oregon. pic.twitter.com/MDOKhhUUbx — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 15, 2025

Somerville presumably would work closely with Nick Rolovich, who is currently Cal's interim head coach, but reportedly will be the Cal's quarterbacks coach next season.

Somerville is just 29 years old, and would be one of the youngest coordinators among Power Four conference teams. He would replace Bryan Harsin, who is currently the Bears' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Lupoi is famiiar with Somerville, because Somerville was an offensive analyst at Oregon in 2022, which was Lupoi's first year as the Ducks defensive coordinator.

Somerville is in his third season as the Bucs' assistant quarterbacks coach, which means he works closely with Baker Mayfield. Cal is hoping Somerivlle can work well with Cal freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who played well this season and has the potential to be a star.

Somerville was at Oregon for that one season in 2022 prior to being hired by the Bucs. Before his year on the Oregon staff, he was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of New Mexico in 2020 and 2021.

Somerville started his coaching career in 2016 as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at the American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. He then spent three years at Arizona State, first as a student assistant in 2017 and 2018 and then as a graduate assistant in 2019.

He graduated from Arizona State in 2019.

Recent articles:

Mike White, who was the head coach of Cal’s powerful 1975 football team, dies

ESPN names Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as one of 15 candidates for 2026 Heisman

Cal graduate Fernando Mendoza wins the Heisman

Cal basketball wins seventh straight game, improves to 10-1

NBA star 'beats' U.S. table tennis champ and Cal grad in ping-pong

Trip to Hawaii more than football game for some Cal Bears