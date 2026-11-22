Pittsburgh is 1-5 since losing quarterback Mason Heintschel to a season-ending knee injury, yet the Panthers opened as 7.5-point favorites on the road against host Cal on Saturday in the Bears’ final game of the season.

Cal (3-8, 2-6 ACC) has been an underdog in every single game against FBS opponents this season. The Bears were favored against FCS-level Wagner, but few betting sites posted a point spread for that game.

Cal has lost five game in a row and is coming off a humbling 44-28 loss at home to archrival Stanford. Meanwhile Pitt (6-5, 3-5 ACC) lost to Louisville on the road 42-10 on Saturday, making the Panthers 0-3 in road games since losing Heintschel.

Second-string quarterback Holden Geriner was Pitt’s starting quarterback against Louisville, but his poor performance caused him to be replaced by freshman quarterback Corey Dailey in the third quarter. Dailey had started the previous game against Florida State, but he had no better luck against Louisville than Geriner did. Dailey went 3-for-8 for 22 yards after Geriner had passed for just 80 yards and had thrown two interceptions before being benched.

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At this point it’s difficult to know who will be the Panthers’ starting quarterback against Cal.

Presumably Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will be Cal’s starting quarterback in its final game in Berkeley, but nothing is certain.

Cal is currently tied with Georgia Tech for last place in the ACC, and a loss to Pitt would put the Bears' final overall record at 3-9, which would represent Cal's worst season since it went 1-11 in Sonny Dykes' first season as the Bears' head coach in 2013.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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