Cal lost to Stanford 44-28 before a crowd of 54,283 on Saturday evening in Berkeley in the 129th Big Game. It's the second straight loss to Stanford, who beat the Bears 31-10 last season.

It increases speculation that Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi might be fired after just one season on the job.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw 21 passes, but none until the final two minutes of the first half.

Cal scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns for its first second-half points in the last four games. The second touchdown came with 1:40 left. Cal has been outscored 110-14 in the second half of its last four games combined after being outscored 27-14 in the second half Saturday.

Stanford is now bowl-eligible.

The game summary:

STANFORD 44, CAL 28

RECORDS: CAL (3-8, 2-6 ACC), STANFORD (6-5, 4-4 ACC)

Player of the Game

Stanford running back Micah Ford. Ford rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and he also threw a 1-yard touchdown pass. His 63-yard touchdown run in he third quarter broke the game open, giving the Cardinal a 30-14 lead. Last season he ran for 150 yards in the Cardinal's 31-10 victory over Cal.

Turning Point

With the score tied 14-14 with 20 seconds left in the first half, Cal was driving into Stanford territory. Ian Strong caught a Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele pass at the Stanford 20-yard line, but he fumbled back to the 21-yard line. Stanford's Darius Davis scooper up the ball and returned the fumble 52 yards to the Cal 27-yard line with six seconds left in the half. Stanford’s Emmet Kenney kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the half to give the Cardinal a 17-14 lead at halftime. A chance for Cal to take a halftime lead was taken away and Stanford turned it into points to take he lead.

KEY PLAY 1: Stanford running back Micah Ford threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Chico Holt to complete a 54-yard scoring drive that gave the Cardinal a 7-0 lead with 5:27 left in the first quarter. Two plays before the touchdown, Cal’s Jae’on Young was called for pass interference in the end zone on Stanford’s third-and-6 play from the Cal 7-yard line, giving the Cardinal a first down at the 2-yard line.

KEY PLAY 2: Cal tight end Taimane scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play from the 2-yard line. That completed a 75-ard drive and tied the score 7-7 with 13:33 remaining in the second quarter.

KEY PLAY 3: Stanford quarterback Davis Warren scrambled out of the pocket and ran for an 8-yard touchdown to complete a 67-yard rive and put the Cardinal on top 14-7 with 5:38 to go in the second quarter. A 25-yard Warren completion to Rico Brown earlier in that drive put the ball at the Cal 19-yard line.

KEY PLAY 4: Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw his first pass with 1:40 left in the first half, and he completed it -- a 25-yard pass to Mason Mini, putting the ball at the Stanford 17-yard line. That led to Sagapolutele’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Ian Strong, tying the score at 14-14 with 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

KEY PLAY 5: Sagapolutele completed a pass to Ian Strong, who fumbled at the Stanford 21-yard line. Stanford’s Darius Davis picked up the fumble and returned it 52 yards to the Cal 27-yard line with six seconds left in the half. Stanford’s Emmet Kenney kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the half to give the Cardinal a 17-14 lead at halftime.

KEY PLAY 6: On the first play of the second half, Stanford's Davis Warren completed a 33-yard pass to Benji Blackburn. That led to Micah Ford's 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Cardinal a 23-14 lead with 13:51 left in the third quarter. (A two-point conversion attempt failed.) Chris Davis had returned the second half kickoff 40 yards to the Cal 46, setting up that touchdown drive.

KEY PLAY 7: Stanford's Micah Ford scored on a 63-yard touchdown run, giving the Cardinal a 30-14 lead with 9:46 to go in the third quarter.

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KEY PLAY 8: Davis Warren completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Nico Brown to put Stanford ahead 37-14 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 9: Cal's Adam Mohammed scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run, cutting the Stanford lead to 37-20.

STAT OF THE GAME I: Cal rushed for a season-high 170 yards -- but still lost..

STAT OF THE GAME II: Cal committed 13 penalties, costing the Bears 112 penalty yards

STAT OF THE GAME III: Stanford had 412 yards of offense; Cal had. 387

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE GAME: Stanford's Micah Ford, who rushed for 150 yards against Cal last year, ran for 151 yards an also threw a 1-yard touchdown pass on Saturday.

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE GAME II: Cal's Adam Mohammed rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

QUARTERBACK STATISTICS: Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was 14-for-21 for 127 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions; Cal's Jackson Brousseau was 6-for-7 for 72 yards and one touchdown; Stanford’s Davis Warren was 14-for-25 for214 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had an 8-yard touchdown run.

CAL PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Wide receiver Jordan King, safety Isaiah Crosby, safety Aiden Manutai, and defensive back Daniel Harris did not play.

STANFORD PLAYER AVAILABILITY: No notable players were absent, except those who suffered season-ending injuries earlier this season

What It Means

Cal’s disappointing 2026 season hit a new low with the loss to Stanford, and this defeat will increase speculation that Tosh Lupoi might be fired after this season. He is unlikely to be dismissed until after next Saturday’s game against Pitt, but the possibility of Lupoi being fired after just one season, while rare, is a possibility. The buyout in Lupoi’s five-year contract is $14.8 million if he is fired after just one season. Justin Wilcox was fired as Cal’s head coach one day after last season’ 31-10 loss to Stanford, and Cal had a 6-5 record at the time.

Cal lost to a Cardinal team that was picked to finish last in the ACC but will wind up ahead of Cal in the conference standings. Stanford is two games ahead of Cal in the ACC standings now and could wind up three games ahead if the Cardinal beats SMU and Cal loses to Pittsburgh in their final regular-season games next week. That would be a tough pill for Cal to swallow.

This was Cal’s fifth straight defeat this season and the second straight loss to Stanford, both of which will increase the rising criticism of first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi and add to the disappointment of a Cal season that will end without a bowl game. Only once since 2013 have the Bears lost five straight games. That was in 2022, when Cal lost six in a row.

Meanwhile Stanford became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018 with Saturday’s win. The Bears’ loss in the Big Game will tend to magnify all that has gone wrong for Cal this season, which includes a slide over the second half of the season.

If Cal loses its final game against Pittsburgh next week to finish 3-9, it would be the Bears’ worst season since 2013, when the Bears went 1-11 on Sonny Dykes’ first season as the Bears’ head coach. Justin Wilcox won at least four games in each of his seasons as Cal’s head coach, not including the four-game 2020 pandemic season.

Cal’s Next Game

Next Game: Cal (3-8, 2-6 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh (6-5, 3-5 ACC)

Site: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley

Date: Saturday, November 28

Starting time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Most recent Stanford result: Pitt lost to Louisville 42-10 in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

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