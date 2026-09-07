Syracuse Is the Betting Favorite Over Cal in ACC Opener

Apparently this past Saturday’s Cal and Syracuse results meant a great deal to bettors because the point spread on this Saturday’s Cal-Syracuse game in Syracuse, N.Y., changed considerably in one day.

On Sunday morning, Cal was a 1.5-point favorite over the Orange in both teams’ first ACC game of the season, but by Sunday evening, Syracuse was a 3.5-favorite over the Bears, according to FanDuel and DraftKings.

On Monday Syracuse remained a 3.5-point favorite, but that could change as Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. (Pacific time) game time gets closer.

Cal lost its opener at home to UCLA 45-24, while Syracuse took care of an FCS school, New Hampshire, by a score of 66-3.

Cal is hoping to avoid starting the season 0-2 for just the third time since 2001. Cal started the 2021 season 0-2 and wound up 5-7, and the Bears began the pandemic-shortened 2020 season 0-3 before finishing with a 1-3 mark. In 2001, Cal lost its first 10 games in a 1-10 season.

Injuries

Injuries could be a factor, and Cal and Syracuse are obligated to release an injury list by Thursday evening. (They did not release injury lists before their openers because they were nonconference games.)

Center Bastian Swinney and running back Carter Vargas both left Saturday’s game with injuries, and tight end Dorian Thomas did not play at all because of an injury sustained in preseason practice.

All three must be considered questionable at this point.

Swinney is considered the leader of Cal’s offensive line, and it was after he left the game and was replaced by Ashton Rivera that Cal had a mixup on a fourth-down play that included a mistimed snap and fumble.

If he cannot play against Syracuse, Rivera would probably get the start.

Vargas started Saturday’s game in the Bears’ two-running back alignment, and he had 14 rushing yards on four carries and caught two passes for 6 yards.

If he is unable to play Saturday, Ashten Emory or Anthony League would get the playing time as the Bears’ No. 2 running back behind Adam Mohammed. Emory had one carry for 6 yards against UCLA, and League had one carry for 1 yard.

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe suffered a sprained ankle in Saturday’s game, and he was limping for several plays after that. However, he stayed in the game and is expected to play against Syracuse.

Thomas was considered questionable for the UCLA game, so presumably his chance of playing against Syracuse would be improved.

Mason Mini was the starting tight end against UCLA, and he caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. He is likely to be the starter again Saturday, but if Thomas is available it might allow the Bears to use two-tight end sets more often.

Freshman Taimane Purcell was the No. 2 tight end against UCLA and he had one pass thrown in his direction but did not have any receptions in the opener.

Statistics

Cal’s Adam Mohammed rushed for 120 yards in his Cal debut, and after one game he ranks second in the ACC in rushing, behind Duke’s Nate Sheppard, who ran for 227 yards in the Blue Devils’ 17-3 victory over Tulane.

Syracuse’s Shavane Anderson Jr. rushed for 102 yards in the Orange’s opener, and he is tied for the conference lead in scoring with 18 points.

SMU plays its first game Monday evening.

Only one ACC team gave up more points than Cal in its opener, and that was Clemson, which allowed 51 points in its loss to LSU.

Cal ranks 14th in total defense, ahead of Lousiville and Clemson. The Bears are ninth in both scoring offense (24) and total offense (410 yards).

Sagapolutele ranks 10th in the ACC in passer rating, while Syracuse’s Steve Angeli is fifth.

Follow California Golden Bears on SI on X: https://x.com/jakecurtis53

Find California Golden Bears on SI on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport