Texas WR Blake Gunter Commits to Cal Football for 2027

Blake Gunter, a three-star wide receiver from Southlake, Texas, announced on social media on Saturday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Gunter chose Cal over offers from Baylor, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, San Diego State, North Texas and Tulane among others.

He attends Southlake Carroll High School and is ranked as the 146th-best wide receiver prospect in the class of 2027 by Rivals Industry rankings.

Gunter, who visited Cal in January, becomes the third player from the class of 2027 to commit to Tosh Lupoi’s Bears.

He joins Sacramento Grant Union three-star defensive lineman Giovanni Hodge and and Cave Creek (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep three-star linebacker Gunnar Perry.

This past season as a junior, Gunter recorded 68 receptions for 1,224 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also ran for two touchdowns.

Earlier this week, Rivals recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had this to say about the possibilities of Cal’s 2027 recruiting class.

“Cal has everything in place to recruit at a high level and it goes beyond Lupoi. The coaching staff is young and aggressive and the support staff led by GM Ron Rivera, Player Personnel Director Marshall Cherrington and Director of Recruiting Benji Palu are names we constantly hear from top recruits.”

Cal has high hopes for the wide receivers it brough in from the transfer portal in January – Ian Strong from Rutgers and Chase Hendricks from Ohio. Cal begins spring practice on March 18 with the Spring Game scheduled for April 18