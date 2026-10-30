This Week in the ACC: Will We See Tricks or Treats on Halloween?
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Week 9 of the ACC season gives us eight conference games, all played on Saturday, otherwise known as Halloween.
So how do we assess this week’s slate of games?
Well, in keeping with the holiday, there are tricks (most of them) and treats (a few).
*** Tosh Lupoi talks in the video above about how Cal will prepare for an NC State team that made a coaching change this week.
Here goes:
THIS WEEK IN THE ACC
Point spreads by DraftKings
Saturday
No. 19 SMU (minus-10.5) at Syracuse, 9 a.m., ESPN2
SMU (6-1, 4-1) shares second place with No. 14 Wake Forest (6-1, 4-1). November 14 looms as a showdown between the Mustangs and Demon Deacons, with the winner likely headed to the ACC title game to face Miami. Before that, the Orange (3-4, 1-4) hopes to make this a trap game. Syracuse comes off a 31-30 overtime victory at North Carolina, which came on the heels of an eight-point loss to Louisville and a three-point defeat to Virginia. Halloween verdict: Treat
Cal (plus-7) at NC State, 9 a.m., ACC Network
The Bears (3-5, 2-3) have something to prove after last week’s catastrophic second half. The Wolfpack (3-4, 1-3) will try to catch a second wind after the firing of coach Dan Doeren following a loss at Stanford. These are lower-division squads in the ACC, but the matchup promises to be competitive and unpredictable. Halloween verdict: Treat
Boston College (plus-7) at Duke, 9 a.m., CW Network
Winners of two in a row and competitive in losses to SMU and Virginia Tech, BC (4-3, 2-2) is making a case to be the most surprising team in the conference. The Blue Devils (5-2, 2-2) were that team a year ago, winning the ACC championship game. This matchup features team that run the ball a lot and run it effectively. Halloween verdict: Trick
Stanford (plus-22.5) at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network
The Cardinal (4-4, 2-3) also has won two in a row, although one of those victories came at the expense of Elon. Before that, Stanford lost back-to-back to Wake and Notre Dame by a combined 115-10. So we’re reserving judgment. Louisville (4-3, 3-2) brings the ACC’s No. 2 scoring offense (38.7 ppg) against the worst scoring defense (35.5 ppg). Halloween verdict: Trick
Virginia (plus-12.5) at No. 14 Wake Forest, 12:45 p.m., ESPN2
The Cavaliers (4-4, 2-3) have scored 16 points or fewer in three of their past four games, losing all three. Wake (6-1, 4-1) has won four in a row and by an average margin of more than 37 points over the past three. Halloween verdict: Trick
Clemson (plus-6) at Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
There was a time — not that long ago — that this would have been an ACC titanic. But the Tigers (4-3, 2-2) can’t play offense and Seminoles (3-4, 1-3) struggle on defense. Halloween verdict: Trick
No. 1 Miami (minus-14) at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ABC
The Hurricanes (7-0, 5-0) are worth watching simply to see what QB Darian Mensah (81.4 percent, 22 TDs, 1 INT) and WR Malachi Toney (66 catches, 11 TDs) might do next. Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels (4-3, 2-2) had started to make us believers until their 31-30 home loss to Syracuse last week. Even so . . . Halloween verdict: Treat
Georgia Tech (plus-7.5) at Pitt, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Yellow Jackets (2-5, 1-3) have just one victory over an FBS opponent. The Panthers (5-3, 2-3) scored 192 points through five wins to start the season but just 61 in three losses since starting QB Mason Heintschel went down. Halloween verdict: Trick
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.