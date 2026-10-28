Clemson vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

Florida State was on the brink of a massive win in Week 7, but eventually lost in overtime to the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes, 43-35. They enjoyed a BYE last week, and are now looking to snap a two game win streak when they host the Clemson Tigers in Week 9.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.

Clemson vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clemson +6 (-112)

Florida State -6 (-108)

Moneyline

Clemson +180

Florida State -218

Total

OVER 49.5 (-115)

UNDER 49.5 (-105)

Clemson vs. Florida State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Clemson record: 4-3 (2-2 in ACC)

Florida State record: 3-4 (1-3 in ACC)

Clemson vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Clemson is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams

Clemson is 2-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-3 in Clemson games this season

Florida State is 3-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-3 in Clemson games this season

Clemson vs. Florida State Key Player to Watch

Ashton Daniels, QB - Florida State Seminoles

For Florida State to get back in the mix in the ACC, they need their starting quarterback, Ashton Daniels, to get better in a hurry. He has thrown for plenty of yards, but has completed just 58.6% of passes for 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His highs are high, but the turnovers and accuracy issues have cost him more often than not.

Clemson vs. Florida State Prediction and Best Bet

There isn't enough to separate these two teams to justify a 6-point spread. Clemson enters the game ranking 51st in net adjusted EPA per play and 91st in net success rate. By comparison, Florida State ranks 52nd and 106th in those two metrics.

The Clemson defense has also been extremely good this season, including ranking eighth in college football in opponent EPA per play.

I'll take the points with the Tigers on the road.

Pick: Clemson +6 (-112) via DraftKings

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