Clemson vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
In this story:
Florida State was on the brink of a massive win in Week 7, but eventually lost in overtime to the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes, 43-35. They enjoyed a BYE last week, and are now looking to snap a two game win streak when they host the Clemson Tigers in Week 9.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.
Clemson vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Clemson +6 (-112)
- Florida State -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Clemson +180
- Florida State -218
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-115)
- UNDER 49.5 (-105)
Clemson vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 31
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Clemson record: 4-3 (2-2 in ACC)
- Florida State record: 3-4 (1-3 in ACC)
Clemson vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Clemson is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams
- Clemson is 2-5 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 4-3 in Clemson games this season
- Florida State is 3-4 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 4-3 in Clemson games this season
Clemson vs. Florida State Key Player to Watch
- Ashton Daniels, QB - Florida State Seminoles
For Florida State to get back in the mix in the ACC, they need their starting quarterback, Ashton Daniels, to get better in a hurry. He has thrown for plenty of yards, but has completed just 58.6% of passes for 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His highs are high, but the turnovers and accuracy issues have cost him more often than not.
Clemson vs. Florida State Prediction and Best Bet
There isn't enough to separate these two teams to justify a 6-point spread. Clemson enters the game ranking 51st in net adjusted EPA per play and 91st in net success rate. By comparison, Florida State ranks 52nd and 106th in those two metrics.
The Clemson defense has also been extremely good this season, including ranking eighth in college football in opponent EPA per play.
I'll take the points with the Tigers on the road.
Pick: Clemson +6 (-112) via DraftKings
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets