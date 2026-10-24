Cal vs. SMU Thread: Golden Bears Begin 3-Game ACC Road Stretch

Cal will chase a result today that no ACC team has achieved since SMU joined the conference in 2024: Defeat the Mustangs in Dallas.

The 23rd-ranked Mustangs (6-1, 3-1 ACC) are 10-0 at home in ACC games over the past three seasons and are 18.5-point favorites against the Bears (3-4, 2-2).

Kickoff is 9 a.m. this morning.

Today's game kicks off a three-game road stretch over four Saturdays. Cal plays a week from now at NC State, then has a bye before traveling to Virginia. The schedule winds up with home games against Stanford and Pitt.

The Bears need to win three of their final five games to earn bowl eligibility. Only two of the 27 Cal teams that have played in a bowl game began the season with a record of 3-4 or worse.

Check back throughout today's game for updates:

STARTERS: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, as expected, will start. Also, C Bastian Swinney, G Sioape Vatikani, WR Ian Strong and DT Jericho Johnson all are announced as starters.

COIN TOSS: SMU wins the coin flip and has elected to receive.

10:28 1ST Q: Cal's defense forces a punt after a 3-and-out. Tyree Sams returns the punbt 17 yards to the 35 and the Bears go 65 yards in seven plays to take an early lead. The big play: A 36-yard completion from JKS to Strong, who hurdled a defender at the end of the play, advancing the ball to the SMU 19.. Defensive back Niles Davis, moved to RB to compensate for injuries at the position, had a 4-yard gain to the 10 before JKS connected with Chase Hendricks on a quick screen to the left and the Ohio U transfer took it from there. Word is safety Kingston Lopa could play some WR and LB AJ Tuitele might get some carries at RB. Cal 7, SMU 0

7:41 1st Q: Brendan Baird kicks a 29-yard field goal to cap an eight-play, 53-yard scoring drive that was partially fueled by a pair of 15-yard penalties by the Bears -- a personal foul and a pass interference. Penalties continue to haunt the Bears. Cal 7, SMU 3

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Some pre-game reading:

-- Cal-SMU game preview

-- We talked with an SMU beart writer and asked 5 Questions about the Mustangs

-- Can Pat McCann help unlock the best of JKS

-- Golden Bears get some good news Friday night on the injury front

-- Nick Rolovich relishes his son's college QB debut

-- Tosh Lupoi declines to share his QB plans

-- Ten things to know about No. 23 SMU

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