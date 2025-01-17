Two Ex-Cal Stars Will Be Starters in NFL Playoff Games This Weekend
Former Cal players typically play a significant role in NFL postseason games, but only two-ex-Golden Bears will be in positions of influence in this weekend’s NFL playoff games. We could add a third former Cal player who could have an impact this weekend if we stretch the definition of “former Cal player” just a little.
Two ex-Cal stars are scheduled to be starters this weekend.
One is Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who is coming off a great season in which he led Detroit to the best record in the NFC and a No. 1 seed in the conference postseason. The Lions had a bye last week, and Goff will try to rid himself of any rust that may have formed from the layoff in the Lions’ home game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
The Commanders are led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who turned 24 years old a month ago but has made a habit of winning games in the fourth quarter. Five of Daniels' 13 career wins have resulted from late game-winning drives, including last week’s road win over the Buccaneers. His regular-season numbers are impressive: 69% completion rate with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions along with a 100.1 passer rating.
But those stats pale in comparison to what 30-year-old, ninth-year NFL pro Goff has put up: 72.4% completion rate, 37 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 111.8 passer rating, which is second in the NFL. The Lions have the highest scoring offense in the NFL. Goff has played in eight playoff games and started seven, while Daniels’ first playoff game was last week.
The chief difference between Goff and Daniels is that Daniels can make plays with his legs. Daniels has run for 891 yards this season while Goff has rushed for 56 yards and almost never carries he ball on a designed run other han quarterback sneaks. However, Goff has been sacked 31 times compared with the 47 times Daniels has been sacked.
Seth Walder of ESPN analytics, ranked Daniels No. 4 in his list of the top 100 MVP candidates for 2024 and ranked Goff three spots lower at No. 7.
Goff played three seasons at Cal from 2013 to 2015 and still holds numerous Cal records. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, taken by the Rams, and was traded to Detroit following the 2020 season in exchange for Matthew Stafford, two first-round picks and a third-round pick.
The other former Cal standout expected to be in the starting lineup this weekend is Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Patrick Mekari, who will be a starter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Mekari started all 17 regular-season games this season for the Ravens and was in the starting lineup at left guard in last week’s postseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is scheduled to be the starting left guard on Sunday as well, and although the focus will be on Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the role of Mekari and the offensive line will be critical. The Ravens led the NFL in rushing this season, and the offensive line will need to create holes for Jackson and Derrick Henry.
Mekari played at Cal from 2015 to 2018, playing in 36 games for the Golden Bears. He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft and signed with the Ravens as a free agent. Becoming a starter from that beginning is impressive.
One other former Cal player could be important his week, and that’s Nikko Remigio, a wide receiver and kick returner for the Kansas City Chiefs. Remigio spent his first four college seasons at Cal from 2018 to 2021, when he caught 97 passes, made seven touchdown receptions and returned 36 punts, including averaging 10.3 yards per punt return in 2019. But he made his biggest impact in his fifth and final college season in 2022, when he played for Jeff Tedford’s Fresno State team. That year he caught 74 passes, scored six receiving touchdowns and averaged 19.9 yards on punt returns, returning two of those punts for touchdowns.
It is as a punt returner that Remigio could make an impact in Saturday’s playoff game against the Houston Texans. He was promoted from Kansas City’s practice squad to the active roster on December 7, and he played in the Chiefs' final five regular-season games. Remigio was even in the starting lineup in the Chiefs’ regular-season finale, when Kansas City rested its starters, and he caught two passes for 48 yards in that contest.
However, Remigio was instrumental as a kick returner. He returned 11 punts and 11 kickoffs over the final five games, averaging 9.5 yards per punt return and 26.8 yards per kickoff return. His 21-yard punt return played a part in Kansas City’s 19-17 victory over the Chargers on December 9 that clinched the AFC West title.
