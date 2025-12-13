Ravens vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The Baltimore Ravens looked in prime position to win the AFC North two weeks ago, but have now lost back-to-back games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. They'll now face the Bengals in a rematch in Week 16 in what has become an almost must-win game.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for this divisional showdown.
Ravens vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets
- Lamar Jackson OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Ja'Marr Chase OVER 91.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+150)
Lamar Jackson OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
There was a time this season when betting the UNDER on Lamar Jackson's rushing yards was a profitable wager to make, but now he's coming off a performance against the Steelers, where he ran the ball seven times for 43 yards. Now, with his season on the line, I expect Jackson to put his body on the line to help lead the Ravens to a win. 34 rushing yards isn't too big an ask for the Ravens' quarterback.
Ja'Marr Chase OVER 91.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
With Tee Higgins out and the Cincinnati Bengals needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, I expect Joe Burrow to feed Ja'Marr Chase targets all night long. He was targeted 14 times, hauling in seven of them for 110 yards against the Ravens two weeks ago. There's no reason why he can't go over 92 yards once again in Week 15.
Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+150)
Betting on opposing tight ends against the Bengals has been a profitable bet to make all season long. They allow the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns to opposing tight ends. There have been nine touchdowns scored by tight ends against the Bengals in 2025. He didn't score against the Bengals two weeks ago, but he did haul in four receptions for 47 yards. I love this bet at +150 odds.
