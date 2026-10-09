Updated Cal Injury Report: Two Key Bears Players Out for Saturday

Cal's updated injury report was posted Thursday night, and it revealed that two key players -- No. 2 running back Carter Vargas and defensive lineman Nate Burrell -- will not play against Virginia Tech (4-1) on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley.

Meanwhile, the status of four important Cal starters -- quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, running back Adam Mohammed, wide receiver Chase Hendricks and safety Kingston Lopa -- remains uncertain as as all four are still listed as questionable, the same status they had in Wednesday's initial injury report.

Vargas has not played since getting injured in the opener, but when he was not listed in Wednesday night initial injury report, it appeared he might return to action this week. It's unclear whether Vargas will play against this season.

With Carter sidelined and Mohammed's status uncertain, it means Ashten Emory is likely to be the Bears' No. 1 running back if Mohammed can't play. Emory rushed for 48 yards in Cal's 39-31 loss to UNLV last week, and he was particuarly effective in the second half. Freshman Tyree Sams, walk-on Carson Perry-Smith and Anthony League are apt to get playing time too at the running back spot.

Obviously the Bears are hoping Mohammed can play. He leads the team in rushing with 336 yards, even though he sat out last week's game and much of the game against Clemson the previous week.

Burrell has been a starter and missed the past two games with an injury, but when he was not on the initial injury list, it appeared he might be ready to return. Such is not the case.

Sagapolutele suffered a concussion late in the first half of the game against UNLV, and presumably he is still going through the concussion protocol this week. If he can't play on Saturday, the Bears' quarterback would be Jackson Brousseau, who helped Cal score 24 second-half point while passing for 200 yards against UNLV with Pat McCann calling the offensive plays for the Bears.

Hendricks leads Cal in receptions with 32, while Lopa has been the Bears best player this season. He leads the nation in receptions, and Pro Football Focus gives him the highest grade for pass coverage of any defensive back in the country. Lopa suffered a concussion on his first defensive play on Saturday and had to go through the concussion protocol this week.

Two other important Cal defensive players -- starting inside linebacker Kamar Mothudi and safety Aiden Manutai -- are also listed as questionable.

Updated injury report | The ACC

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