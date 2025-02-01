Where Does Cal’s 2025 Football Recruiting Class Rank in the ACC?
A lot of Cal’s football recruiting these days is in the transfer portal, but bringing in high school talent is still an ingredient to success.
ESPN recently revealed its latest ranking of the top 75 schools in the 2025 college football recruiting classes, and the Bears are among the top 75, but outside the top 50 and low among ACC schools. ESPN puts the Bears’ recruiting class as the 54th-best in the country, but it’s up 11 spots after quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele transferred to Cal.
Here is ESPN’s comment on Cal’s 2025 class
54. California Golden Bears
ESPN 300 commits: 2
Top offensive prospect: QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Top defensive prospect: CB Aiden Manutai
Previous ranking: 65
The Golden Bears briefly lost ESPN 300 QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to Oregon, but quickly got him back in the fold; he is a key get as he could lead their offense in 2025. The lefty out of Hawai'i has elite arm strength and can make all the throws, including driving the ball downfield with good accuracy. In-state TE Jacob Houseworth is a productive downfield target who can stretch the seam, having been measured at nearly 21 mph in game play. Anthony League is a strong in-state pickup at RB with good size (6-foot/205), body control and speed. As a senior he rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 20 TDs and averaged more than 10 yards-per-carry, showing big-play ability. On defense they landed a pair of talented CBs in four-star Aiden Manutai and high three-star Jae’on Young. On the defensive line, LeBron Williams is explosive and strong with good tools to develop.
Cal’s spot in the ESPN rankings differ slightly from the team recruiting rankings provided by 247 Sports, Rivals and On3.
No ACC team ranks among the top 10 classes at any of the four sites, and Miami has the highest ranked class in all four, placed at No. 13 at all sites. We take a look at where each of the 17 ACC football programs rank at all four sites.
ESPN
13 – Miami
19 – Georgia Tech
25 – Florida State
30 – SMU
35 – Duke
36 – Syracuse
37 – Clemson
41 -- Virginia Tech
42 – Stanford
43 – North Carolina State
45 – Pittsburgh
48 – North Carolina
52 – Virginia
54 – Cal
55 – Boston College
56 – Wake Forest
67 – Louisville
247 Sports
13 – Miami
18 – Florida State
21 – Georgia Tech
26 – Clemson
28 – SMU
33 – Duke
35 – North Carolina State
38 – Virginia Tech
40 – Syracuse
48 – Stanford
51 – Pittsburgh
54 – Virginia
56 – Boston College
58 – North Carolina
63 – Wake Forest
68 – Louisville
70 – Cal
Rivals
13 – Miami
17 – Florida State
22 – Georgia Tech
27 – SMU
30 – Duke
32 – Clemson
35 – Virginia Tech
38 – Syracuse
41 – North Carolina State
47 – Pittsburgh
51 – Stanford
53 – Boston College
57 – Virginia
58 – North Carolina
60 – Wake Forest
64 – Cal
67 -- Louisville
On3
13 – Miami
19 – Florida State
22 – Clemson
24 – Georgia Tech
31 – SMU
34 – Duke
35 – North Carolina State
38 – Virginia Tech
45 – Stanford
46 – Syracuse
52 – Pittsburgh
55 – Cal
57 – Virginia
58 – Boston College
60 – North Carolina
61 – Wake Forest
69 -- Louisville
