For first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi, who spent six seasons at Cal as a player and six more as a grad assistant then full-time assistant for the Bears, the Big Game is personal.

He celebrates the fact that he and his teammates won the last four he was part of under coach Jeff Tedford. But he’s also sensitive to the reality that in today’s college football world, players come and go so quickly that it can be hard for them to understand and embrace traditions.

So as the Bears (3-7, 2-5 ACC) work toward trying to rescue some joy in a difficult season on Saturday at Berkeley against Stanford (5-5, 3-4), he’s bringing in ex-Cal players to initiate his guys on the meaning of the Big Game.

Already this week, he has had the likes of Jahvid Best, Geoff McArthur, Mike Pawlawski, Ron Coccimiglio, Mike Saffell and Steve Levy speak to his players.

We talked with three of them who had big moments in the Big Game. They share how things unfolded and their enduring memories in the videos below:

Ron Coccimiglio: Last-second PBU secures win

Cal years: 1978-80

Position: Defensive back

Big Game moment: Stanford had fourth down at the Cal 1-yard line with 40 seconds left in the 1979 Big Game when quarterback Turk Schonert threw a pass to seemingly wide-open halfback Mike Dotterer in the end zone. Coccimiglio leaped high to bat the pass away, securing Cal’s 21-14 and a berth in the Garden State Bowl, the Bears’ first postseason game since the 1959 Rose Bowl.

Career numbers: His 11 interceptions tie him for sixth all-time at Cal.

Currently: Has worked on the Cal football staff or in the athletic department for two decades and now serves as Director of Career Development for the football program.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Geoff McArthur: Pass-catching record-breaker

Cal years: 2000-04

Position: Wide receiver

Big Game moment: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target in 2003, McArthur assembled his finest performance against the Cardinal, hauling in 16 receptions for 245 yards — both still-standing Big Game records — and two touchdowns in the Bears’ 28-16 victory. Rodgers finished with 359 passing yards and three TDs.

Career numbers: His 202 catches are second-most in Cal annals and his 3,188 receiving yards are 450 more than any other player in program history. McArthur’s 1,504 receiving yards in 2003 also remain Cal’s all-time record.

Currently: In his first season as Cal’s assistant receivers coach.

Jahvid Best: Torches Stanford with 201 yards

Cal years: 2007-09

Position: Running back

Big Game moment: Best carried the ball 19 times for 201 yards (10.6 yards per attempt) and scored a total of three touchdowns in the Bears’ 37-16 win in 2008 over a Stanford team quarterbacked by current Cardinal head coach Tavita Pritchard. Best followed that with 311 rushing yards and four TDs against Washington, then 186 yards and two more scores against Miami in the Emerald Bowl, giving him the crazy totals of 698 yards and nine touchdowns over a three-game stretch.

Career numbers: Best rushed for 2,668 yards, averaging a gaudy 7.3 yards per attempt, and scoring 35 total touchdowns. His 1,580 yards in 2008 are the second-most by a Cal back in a single season.

Currently: Best works as a police officer in San Francisco.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky