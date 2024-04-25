Cal Football: Martin Tine to Transfer; Myles Jernigan Lands at Louisville
Offensive tackle Martin Tine, who did not play in a game during his lone season at Cal last fall, has entered the transfer portal.
Meanwhile, fifth-year outside linebacker Myles Jernigan, who announced his plans to depart earlier this month, will transfer to Louisville.
Tine, a 6-foot-6, 310-pounder from Houston, came to Cal last year after three years at East Los Angeles College. He also spent time at Blinn College in Texas.
Tine was listed as third-string left tackle for Cal’s season-ending Independence Bowl game against Texas Tech.
Jernigan, a 6-3, 235-pound redshirt junior from Grand Prairie, Texas, is considered a candidate to possibly start next season at Louisville, according to Matthew McGavic of Louisville Report. He is the Cardinals’ first transfer commitment during the spring portal window.
His departure from Cal leaves the Bears thin at the position, where David Reese and Xavier Carlton are starters but the program may still be seeking more depth. Cal got a commitment Thursday from Wisconsin transfer T.J. Bollers, a defensive lineman who may be asked to slide to an outside linebacker spot.
Jernigan played 12 games for the Bears last season, totaling 20 tackles.
Over his career, Jernigan played 28 games, started 15 times, collecting 54 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.