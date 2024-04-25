Cal Transfer Edge Myles Jernigan Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having a handful of players enter the portal during the spring window, the Louisville football program has landed their first post-spring ball transfer commitment.
Myles Jernigan, an outside linebacker who spent five seasons at Cal before entering the portal earlier this month, announced Wednesday that he has committed to play his final year of eligibility with the Cardinals.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher has been a mainstay on Cal's defensive line for the last two years. This past season, he played in 12 games with five starts, logging 20 tackles, 2.5 for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. He also tied for second on the team in forced fumbles with two.
The Grand Prairie, Tex. native played sparingly during his first three seasons with the Golden Bears, then was finally able to carve out a role during the 2022 season. That year, he played in all 12 games while starting all but the season-opener, collecting 32 tackles, three for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Given recent portal developments, Jernigan is now a prime candidate to start, or at least serve as backup, at the LEO spot on the defensive line for Louisville. Earlier this week, Tennessee transfer Tyler Baron opted to re-enter the transfer portal.
Louisville is now back up to 23 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 24 scholarship returners enter the portal. Nine Cards have transferred since the 15-day spring portal window opened up on Apr. 16, including four who joined as transfers during the winter portal window.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Myles Jernigan: Darren Yamashita - USA TODAY Sports)
