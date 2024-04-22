Darkness Delays The Inevitable at the RBC Heritage - Scottie Scheffler in Command
Collin Morikawa and the rest of the field at the RBC Heritage golf tournament will have one more chance to catch Scottie Scheffler. But overtaking the world’s No. 1 player will be all but impossible.
A weather delay at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina ultimately led to Sunday’s final round being halted by darkness. The tournament will conclude on Monday morning.
Morikawa, who began the final four just two strokes back of third-round leader Scheffler, faces a seven-stroke deficit with three holes to play.
Good luck. No one else has a much better chance. Scheffler, chasing his fourth title in his past five tournaments, has a five-stroke lead over the field after shooting 4-under through 15 holes, leaving him at minus-20 for the tournament.
Four golfers are tied for second at minus-15 and three more are at 14 under. Morikawa is tied for ninth place with Sepp Straka at minus-13.
Morikawa was 1 under for the day before back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14.
Scheffler made an eagle on No. 2 and had birdies on Nos. 5 and 13 to pad his lead. Scheffler has been unstoppable for more than a month, with victories at the Masters, the Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer, along with a tie for second at the Houston Open.
Over those four tournaments, Scheffler has pocketed more than $12.6 million in prize money.
It was a rough day for Cal’s two other regular touring pros, Max Homa and Byeong Hun An.
Homa, 33, who finished in a tie for third at the Masters a week ago, struggled to a tie for 55th at minus-2. The ninth-ranked player in the world, Homa fired a 5-under 66 on Saturday but had four bogeys and a double-bogey over the final 18 holes to card a 4-over 75.
An, 32, shot 68 and 66 the first two rounds before checking in at 72 Saturday to slip to a tie for 25th place.
Then he blew up with a ghastly front nine Sunday, logging four bogeys, a double-bogey and a triple-bogey 6 on the par-3 fourth hole. That sent him to 67th place, which is where he finished with a final-round 80 and a plus-2 score for the tournament.