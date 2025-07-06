2025 Genesis Scottish Open Full Field: Scheffler, McIlroy Among Stars in British Open Tuneup
The season’s final major is—believe it or not—two weeks away.
But before the British Open fires up at Royal Portrush, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour come together for the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open. And an absolutely stacked field will take on the Renaissance Club before heading to Portrush.
According to the X account Nosferatu, who tracks field strengths and the Official World Golf Ranking, only the Players Championship in March has had a better field on Tour this year.
Indeed, all five of the top players in the OWGR are scheduled to compete: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley (nos. 6 and 7) aren’t playing, but the final three in the world top 10 will be: U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka and Ludvig Aberg.
Scotland's own Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his title at the Renaissance Club, a Tom Doak design in North Berwick, Scotland, that is a 7,282-yard par-70. McIlroy won in 2023, Schauffele in 2022.
Here is the full field for the 43rd Scottish Open from the PGA Tour. Follow this X post all week for any field adjustments.