Collin Morikawa Has a Poor First Round at The Open
Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa got off to a poor start in the chilly, windy and rainy weather at The Open Championship on Thursday.
After carding a first-round score of 4-over-par 75 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, Morikawa faces a significant challenge to win the third major title of his career. In fact, he will need a strong round on Friday just to make the cut. The 70 golfers and ties will advance to Saturday’s third round.
Much of the field is still on the course as of 9 a.m. Pacific time, so it remains to be seen how tenuous his position will be heading into the second round. But he will be at least eight strokes back, as three golfers – none of them American – have finished their rounds with scores of 4-under-par 67.
---This story will be updated when the entire field has completed the first round.---
Those three leaders at this stage are Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark, Haotong Li of China, and Matt Fitzpatrick of England.
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world and the pretournament favorite, put himself in good position with a 3-under-par 68. He is just one stroke off the lead with about half the field yet to finish their first round.
Conditions improved later in the day.
Two other former Cal golfers are also in the field.
Former Golden Bear Byeong Hun An had even more trouble than Morikawa, coming up with bogeys on the Nos. 15, 16 and 17 to finish with a 5-over-par score of 76.
Michael Kim, the other ex-Cal golfer, is doing better than Morikawa and An, but he is only halfway through his round with a score of even par, getting a birdie on No. 6 and a bogey on No. 8.
Morikawa, who is ranked No. 6 in the world, was expected to be among the challengers for The Open title, but he has put himself in poor position. He missed the cut at the Scottish Open last week in the tuneup to The Open, and has not yet solved his problems this week.
Morikawa won The Open Championship in 2021 for his second major title, to go along with his victory at the 2020 PGA Championship. But he has missed the cut at The Open the next two years and finished tied for 16th last year.
He has six PGA Toiur wins but none since the Zozo Championship in October 2023.
His trouble on Thursday started with the first hole, which he bogeyed. He also finished his round with a bogey, giving him five bogeys to go along with his lone birdie on the sixth hole.
Recent articles:
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 6 -- Les Richter
Cal to Face UCLA in Basketball in November
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 7 -- Kevin Johnson
Jared Goff shines in Netflix documentary "Quarterback"
Top 50 Cal Pros: No. 8 -- Marshawn Lynch